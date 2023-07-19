Liquid Applied Membranes Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Liquid Applied Membranes Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the liquid applied membranes market research. As per TBRC’s liquid applied membranes market forecast, the liquid applied membranes market size is predicted to reach a value of $24.95 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.2% through the forecast period.
Increasing construction in the residential and commercial sectors is driving the market going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest liquid applied membranes market share. Major players in the market include Dow Chemical Company, Fosroc International Limited, GAF Materials Corporation, Kemper System Inc., Mapei S.p.A., Pidilite Industries Limited, Sika AG, CICO Technologies Limited, BASF SE, SOPREMA S.A.S., Saint-Gobain Corporation, H.B. Fuller Construction Products.
Liquid Applied Membranes Market Segments
1) By Type: Polyurethane, Cementitious, Bituminous, Other Types
2) By Application: Roofing, Walls, Underground And Tunnels, Other Applications
3) By End-Use: Residential Construction, Commercial Construction, Public Infrastructure
A liquid-applied membrane (LAM) refers to a fluid or semi-fluid material are applied in a continuous layer for new roofs, replacement roofs, and roof re-cover systems using a variety of application methods, including spraying, rolling, or brushing. It is a type of waterproofing material that is typically used on building surfaces.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Liquid Applied Membranes Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Liquid Applied Membranes Market Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
