Hook and Loop Market Size 2023 Global Growth, Trends, Industry Analysis, Key Players and Forecast to 2030

Hook and Loop Market (2023-2030) segments analysis offers a complete panoramic view of the industry.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global "Hook and Loop Market" report presents a detailed Valuation of the business to estimate the market size, share, value, volume, revenue, key drivers, restrictions, significant insights into the planned development of the worldwide Hook and Loop Market (2023-2030) and increase its market share by 2030 with|120 pages |Consumer Goods Category Report|with Revenue by Type Nylon Velcro, Polyester Velcro, Others), Forecasted Market Size by Application (Footwear & Apparel, Transportation, Industrial Manufacturing, Medical, Others). This report provides a detailed analysis of the Hook and Loop Market, highlighting its current state, key industry players, emerging trends, and future growth prospects.

List of TOP Manufactures in Hook and Loop Market are: -

- Velcro

- 3M

- APLIX

- Kuraray Group

- YKK

- Paiho

- Jianli

- Heyi

- Binder

- Shingyi

- Lovetex

- Essentra Components

- HALCO

- Krahnen＆Gobbers

- Dunlap

- DirecTex

- Jieji

- ISHI-INDUSTRIES

- Tesa

- Magic Fastners

- Siddharth Filaments Pvt. Ltd.

This Research report is expected to witness a significant expansion in the market for Hook and Loop. Several factors contribute to this growth, including an increase in personal expenditure, growing urbanization globally, and the widespread adoption of advanced technologies. The analysis of the market also considers the potential influence of government regulations and market dynamics on the industry.

Hook and Loop Market Report Overview:

Velcro (Hook and Loop) consists of two components: typically, two lineal fabric strips (or, alternatively, round "dots" or squares) which are attached (sewn or otherwise adhered) to the opposing surfaces to be fastened. The first component features tiny hooks, the second features smaller loops. When the two are pressed together the hooks catch in the loops and the two pieces fasten or bind temporarily. When separated, by pulling or peeling the two surfaces apart, the strips make a distinctive "ripping" sound.

According to our latest study, the global Hook and Loop market size was valued at USD 2298.7 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 3147.8 million by 2029 with a CAGR of 4.6(Percent) during review period. The influence of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes.

Global core hook and loop manufacturers include Velcro, 3M and APLIX etc. The Top3 companies hold a share about 50(Percent). China is the largest market, with a share about 33(Percent), followed by Europe and North America with the share about 20(Percent) and 12(Percent).

This report is a detailed and comprehensive analysis for global Hook and Loop market. Both quantitative and qualitative analyses are presented by manufacturers, by region & country, by Type and by Application. As the market is constantly changing, this report explores the competition, supply and demand trends, as well as key factors that contribute to its changing demands across many markets. Company profiles and product examples of selected competitors, along with market share estimates of some of the selected leaders for the year 2023, are provided.

What are the major type and applications, of Hook and Loop?

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

- Nylon Velcro

- Polyester Velcro

- Others

Market segment by Application, split into

- Footwear & Apparel

- Transportation

- Industrial Manufacturing

- Medical

- Others

Regions are covered:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

