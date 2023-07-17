Healthcare Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market SIze & Analysis By Share, Growth, Trend, Forecast- 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Healthcare Internet of Things Security Market Size – USD 1.15 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 21.6%, Market Trends – Advancements in technology

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Healthcare Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market Research Report added by Emergen Research to its expanding repository is an all-inclusive document containing insightful data about the Healthcare Internet of Things (IoT) Security market and its key elements. The report is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and is curated with an intent to offer the readers and businesses a competitive edge over other players in the industry. The report sheds light on the minute details of the Healthcare Internet of Things (IoT) Security industry pertaining to growth factors, opportunities and lucrative business prospects, regions showing promising growth, and forecast estimation till 2032

The global Healthcare Internet of Things (IoT) Security market size is expected to reach USD 5.52 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 21.6% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising concerns for security of critical infrastructure in the healthcare sector is a major factor driving global Healthcare Internet of Things (IoT) Security market revenue growth.

Advancements in technology have been leading to further development of new devices and IT administrators face difficulties detecting all devices. Healthcare sector is increasingly introducing IoT devices into their networks. Adoption of IoT has improved healthcare facilities and patient care, but growth has also been impeded by increasing incidence of cyberthreats.

IoT devices are providing patients more freedom and ensuing enhanced compliance by simplifying monitoring and treatment. These devices provide analysis and continuous monitoring of medical data that would not be possible without technology. They also offer healthcare providers instant access to up-to-date information so they can provide better care. Emergence of COVID-19 has forced healthcare workers to deploy connected devices and track and isolate a substantially large number of COVID-19 patients. These devices enable provision of remote services and can reduce burden on healthcare providers.

The section on the competitive landscape offers valuable and actionable insights related to the business sphere of the Healthcare Internet of Things (IoT) Security market, covering extensive profiling of the key market players. The report offers information about market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, product launches and brand promotions, among others.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report are:

Cisco Systems Inc., Oracle Corporation, Intel Corporation, Trend Micro Inc., Kaspersky Lab, Deutsche Telekom AG, Dell Corporation, Inside Secure SA, Agile Cyber Security Solutions, LLC., and Symantec Corporation.

Market Overview:

The report bifurcates the Healthcare Internet of Things (IoT) Security market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Emergen Research has segmented the global healthcare IoT Security market on the basis of component, security type, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Solution

Encryption

Analytics

Unified Threat Management

Identity And Access Management

Data Loss Protection

Others

Services

Risk Assessment Services

Consulting Services

Managed Security Services

Design & Integration Services

Others

Security Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Application Security

Network Security

Endpoint Security

Cloud Security

Others Security

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospitals, Surgical Centers, and Clinics

Clinical Research Organizations

Government and Defense Institutions

Research and Diagnostic Laboratories

Forecasts to 2030 and other analyses reveal commercial prospects

• In addition to revenue forecasting to 2030, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

• You will find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.

• Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), cost structure, impact of rising Healthcare Internet of Things (IoT) Security prices and recent developments.

This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect the industry and your company. Four COVID-19 recovery patterns and their impact, namely, “V”, “L”, “W” and “U” are discussed in this report.

Regional Landscape section of the Healthcare Internet of Things (IoT) Security report offers deeper insights into the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, and presence of major players in each region.

The various regions analyzed in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

