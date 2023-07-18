Clark Law Firm NJ Car Accident Lawyers Obtain $94,000 Essex County Jury Verdict for Young Father Injured in Car Crash
Essex County Jury Awards $94,000 to Young Father Severely Injured in Traffic Collision – Justice Delivered After Long-Standing Legal Battle
Audy has endured a long recovery process, and we are glad that we were able to obtain a successful verdict on his behalf, nearly double of what the insurance company was offering.”BELMAR, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On April 28, 2023, an Essex County jury rendered a significant $94,000 jury verdict (including interest) in favor of Audy Garrido, a young father who suffered severe and life-altering injuries due to a collision on Route 22 East in Mountainside, New Jersey. The incident occurred on November 4, 2015, when defendant Julia Staples failed to yield to Mr. Garrido's right of way and collided with his vehicle.
— Lazaro Berenguer, Esq.
Following the collision, Mr. Garrido was rushed by ambulance to Overlook Hospital’s Emergency Department. Despite months of medical treatment, Mr. Garrido was diagnosed with permanent lower back injuries resulting from the crash.
Lazaro Berenguer, Esq., from Clark Law Firm, P.C., filed the case Garrido v. Staples, ESX-L-6979-17 in September 2017 in Essex County. The trial presided by the Honorable Russell J. Passamano, J.S.C., took place on April 25, 2023.
During the trial, Michelle F. Benenato, Esq., from the Law Offices of Pamela Hargrove, defended Ms. Staples. Despite the defendant’s orthopedic medical expert Dr. Edward Decter’s claim that Mr. Garrido only sustained temporary injuries, Audy's medical witnesses Dr. Michael Rieber, orthopedic specialist, and Dr. Steven Losik, radiologist, testified to the contrary. They stressed that Mr. Garrido had suffered permanent, life-changing injuries due to the crash.
Corroborating the testimony about Mr. Garrido's profound suffering were personal accounts from his wife, who spoke about the dramatic shift in Audy's relationship with their young children, and his work supervisor, who discussed the challenges Audy faces at work due to his injuries.
Upon reviewing all the evidence, the jury unanimously determined that Mr. Garrido had indeed sustained permanent injuries from the 2015 accident. Their verdict nearly doubled the insurance company’s final offer before trial.
Expressing satisfaction at the outcome, Mr. Berenguer, Esq., said: "Audy has endured a long recovery process, and we are glad that we were able to obtain a successful verdict on his behalf, nearly double of what the insurance company was offering. It is a significant victory for this young father of two small boys."
