Mining Automation Market Analysis By Share, Growth & Trend | Emergen Research

Mining Automation Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.9%, Market Trends – Increasing government initiatives to adopt state-of-the-art technology in mining operations

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Mining Automation Market Research Report added by Emergen Research to its expanding repository is an all-inclusive document containing insightful data about the Mining Automation market and its key elements. The report is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and is curated with an intent to offer the readers and businesses a competitive edge over other players in the industry. The report sheds light on the minute details of the Mining Automation industry pertaining to growth factors, opportunities and lucrative business prospects, regions showing promising growth, and forecast estimation till 2032

mining automation market size was USD 3.42 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for automation in mining to improve productivity and operational efficiency and increasing trend of implementing safe and risk mitigation mining operations are factors driving revenue growth of the market.

The mining industry has been growing at a rapid rate in recent times. This is leading to the rapid adoption of state-of-the-art technology such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), robotics, automation, and others which has enhanced mining operations hence reducing risks and improving profitability. The improvement of connectivity overall, including mobile connectivity, in the mines is a requirement for automation. Mobile connectivity has recently been shown to be reliable enough to be used in the tough mining environment without affecting mineral production. In addition, governments of various countries are implementing conducive policy measures to facilitate the rapid adoption of technology and automation to manage risks and health hazards. The rise in quality standards set by regulatory authorities for packaging is expected to drive revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.

Atlas Copco AB, Autonomous Solutions Inc., Caterpillar, Hexagon AB, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., Komatsu Mining Corp, Rio Tinto, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Sandvik AB, AVEVA (Schneider Electric group)

Emergen Research has segmented the global mining automation market on the basis of equipment, software, technique, and region:

Equipment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Autonomous Mining Trucks

Autonomous Drilling Rigs

Tunneling Equipment

Smart Ventilation Systems

Software Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Workforce Management Systems

Fleet Management Systems

Remote Operating and Monitoring Systems

Others

Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Surface Mining Technique

Underground Mining Technique

Regional Landscape section of the Mining Automation report offers deeper insights into the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, and presence of major players in each region.

The various regions analyzed in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Research Report on the Mining Automation Market Addresses the Following Key Questions:

Who are the dominant players of the Mining Automation market?

Which regional market is anticipated to have a high growth rate over the projected period?

What consumer trends and demands are expected to influence the operations of the market players in the Mining Automation market?

What are the key growth drivers and restraining factors of the Mining Automation market?

What are the expansion plans and strategic investment plans undertaken by the players to gain a robust footing in the market?

What is the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Mining Automation market and its key segments?

