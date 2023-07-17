Motobyo® Partners with Auto Industry Leader J.D. Power to Enhance Patent-Pending Vehicle Pricing Tool
– Motobyo®, the automotive marketplace powerhouse designed for everyday consumers, not dealers, has enhanced the company’s patent pending pricing tool with the addition of vehicle data from J. D. Power, a global leader in consumer insights and analytics.
— George Lekas, Founder & COO of Motobyo
“Our pricing algorithm is the first consumer-facing pricing tool introduced into the auto industry in the last two decades, with the capability to provide an actual cash offer based on up-to-the minute market conditions,” said George Lekas, founder and Chief Operating Officer of Motobyo. “It’s not an estimate or an opinion designed to be a lead generator, but an actual value delivered directly to the consumer.
“The next evolution of the Motobyo tech comes with the addition of the J. D. Power vehicle data to our already robust pricing tool, giving buyers and sellers greater insight into the value of their vehicles to further streamline the process for everyday consumers,” Lekas added. “J.D. Power brings almost 100 years of vehicle information to Motobyo, expanding the range of data and enabling future growth of the vehicles that can be bought or sold on our platform, from cars, trucks and SUVs to motorcycles, RVs, classics and near-classics.”
With a growing base of customers now drawn from 48 states, Motobyo connects buyers directly to sellers in locations as far-flung as Oregon, California, Arizona, Illinois, Ohio, Texas, and Florida. Over 160 vehicles each day are available on the Motobyo marketplace, with brands including Toyota, Jeep, Ford, Chevrolet, Volkswagen, Nissan, Honda, and more – providing nationwide buyers with a diverse selection of available inventory.
The addition of J. D. Power to the Motobyo national partnership network, which also includes Firestone Auto Care, Meineke, Midas, Credible, The Zebra, Carfax and uShip, allows buyers and sellers to complete a transaction in a stress-free environment, without the hassles, pressure and fees associated with a dealership purchase.
