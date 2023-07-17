BC’s Premier Real Estate Conference PacificWest Announces Dynamic Duo of Keynote Speakers: Ben Nemtin and Shawn Kanungo

PacificWest Conference on October 3-5 in Vancouver will focus on issues and trends shaping BC real estate, answering the question, “What’s next in real estate?”

SURREY, BC, CANADA, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The PacificWest Conference will be held on October 3-5, 2023 in the heart of Vancouver with a focus on key issues and trends shaping BC real estate, answering the burning question, “What’s next in real estate?”

For real estate professionals looking to elevate their game, this conference is the ticket to new heights.

With a focus on empowering and inspiring attendees, PacificWest will feature two brilliant keynote speakers: Ben Nemtin and Shawn Kanungo.

Both are renowned for their unique insights, dynamic presentations, and transformative ideas.

Ben Nemtin

Nemtin, a #1 New York Times bestselling author and star of MTV’s highest rated show called the Buried Life is set to hit the stage at PacificWest. Nemtin is also the co-founder of The Buried Life movement, which has inspired millions around the world with his message of dreaming big to achieve the impossible. As one of two keynote speakers at PacificWest, Nemtin will share his personal story of overcoming insurmountable odds and turning his dreams into reality.

Ben was inspired to start The Buried Life movement after a close friend passed away, realizing the importance of living a life as if every day could be the last and having no regrets. This experience profoundly influenced his approach to a life of setting goals and emphasizing the importance of pursuing and fulfilling personal aspirations.

Nemtin’s message of radical possibility has been featured on the Today Show, Oprah Winfrey Show, CNN, FOX and NBC News. President Obama called Ben and The Buried Life “inspiration for a new generation” and Oprah declared their mission “truly inspiring.” This session will inspire attendees to think beyond traditional boundaries, challenge their own limits, and adopt a mindset of growth. Nemtin’s insights on resilience and creative problem-solving will provide valuable guidance to navigating the complexities of today’s evolving real estate landscape.

Shawn Kanungo

Kanungo is a renowned innovation strategist acclaimed for his expertise in applying disruptive technologies and their impact in today’s world. As a keynote speaker at PacificWest, Kanungo will explore technologies which are emerging to reshape real estate industry.

Kanungo’s work has been featured in the Globe and Mail, The Guardian, CBC, and CTV. He’s been recognized by Edify Magazine as one of their “Top 40 Under 40” and the “best virtual keynote speaker I’ve ever seen” by Forbes in 2021.

This unforgettable session will explore the life-changing potential of artificial intelligence, blockchain, and other cutting-edge innovations. Shawn will provide insights into how real estate professionals can adopt and incorporate developing technologies to create efficient processes, while revealing new paths to business success. PacificWest promises to deliver a transformative experience for real estate professionals, and industry stakeholders alike, providing a platform for learning, inspiration and networking. For those looking for that superpower to gain a competitive edge in the real estate industry, register today and get ready to revolutionize your thinking, to thrive in an era of change! Be part of an unforgettable event that will influence the trajectory of your future. For more information, and to register, visit: www.pacificwest.ca.

About PacificWest

PacificWest, in its inaugural year, is an annual real estate conference designed to bring industry leaders and stakeholders together to explore the latest trends and innovations. The conference offers a platform for learning, networking, and inspiration, proving attendees what they need to drive success in their real estate endeavors. PacificWest is more than a conference – it's a celebration of the industry's resilience, adaptability, and collective passion for creating vibrant communities.