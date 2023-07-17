Gamers Master Their Pieces for Success in University Games’ New Mosaic Game
The Latest Game from the Designer of Raccoon Tycoon
Not only is it a visually-appealing game, Mosaic is a beautiful entry to the those who are not as familiar with the popular civilization building strategy games”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MASTER-PIECES! University Games latest tabletop game, beautifully crafted by the same designer of Raccoon Tycoon and Lizard Wizard, among others, decorates store shelves this month.
— Craig Hendrickson, SVP of Product Development for University Games
Mosaic: A Story of Civilization (MSRP $69.99 for 2-6 players ages 12+) is more than a big box supreme quality game with high end components and elegant artwork. It’s a surprisingly easy to learn, yet sophisticated strategy game that both new casual gamers as well as seasoned hobby game enthusiasts will enjoy.
Mosaic lands in a Civilization Building Game category with everything you expect from one: Technologies, Wonders, Cities, Expansion, Resources, Goods, Golden Ageism Achievements, Governments, Leaders with unique advantages and abilities, and more.
"Not only is it a visually-appealing game, Mosaic is a beautiful entry to the those who are not as familiar with the popular civilization building strategy games," explained Craig Hendrickson, SVP of Product Development for University Games. "Mosaic goes beyond a simple game of luck to a game of player choices and variable outcomes. It’s game play along with amazing artwork makes Mosaic an instant classic for the civilization building category."
Recent praise for Mosaic has been received:
Mosaic was listed as #29 Game of All Time by The Dice Tower. Tom Vassel from the Dice Tower, one of the most scrutinizing and top game critic outlets, said, “For a long time, I’ve been looking to find a quick world civilization game. This one (Mosaic) is exactly what I’ve been looking for!”
“Mosaic continues to remind me of why I love it. Fast turns, variable strategies, huge variety and great production values deliver a tableau builder that’s as rewarding to play as it is accessible,” Alex Radcliffe, game critic and creator of BoardGameCo.
Last year, when University Games acquired Forbidden Games, the deal included Mosaic, which was in development.
Following the current success of University Games’ launch of Raccoon Tycoon, the company looks for additional success in the hobby market and as a gateway game. "We're pleased to offer a refreshing, new game," Hendrickson continued. "Friends and families will be pleasantly surprised by the ease of learning to play and the variations each time they play the elegant new game."
About University Games: University Games is a leading game and puzzle publisher founded in 1985 by Bob Moog and Cris Lehman. Forbidden Games is the 14th acquisition for University Games, which also markets under the Briarpatch, Front Porch Classics, Great Explorations and Bepuzzled brands in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and throughout the world.
Learn more about University Games by visiting: www.ugames.com
Greg Walsh
University Games
+1 2032926280
greg@walshpr.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Mosaic: A Story of Civilization. - Dicetower Playthrough