Seeing Beyond : The Evolution and Advantages of Surround View Systems in Automotive Technology

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Surround-view system Market refers to an intelligent camera system that displays a full 360°view of the vehicle on the LCD screen located on the dash. These systems play an essential role in assisting the driver in parking and guiding the vehicle. They also provide additional advantages, such as providing a clear vision of all elements, eliminating blind spots, reducing driver distraction, and improving traffic safety. These systems have evolved over time from low-resolution cameras to high-resolution cameras, that provide a real-time -bird eye view of the vehicle and its surroundings. These benefits encourage the installation of these systems in modern cars.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬

■Increase in demand for safe vehicles across the globe, advancements in technology leading to affordable camera-assisted safety technologies and increase in trend of autonomous vehicles drive the growth of the global surround view system market Size .

■Higher installation cost and strict government regulations on getting NOC for installation of this technology into vehicles hinder the growth of the global surround view system market.

■Rise in adoption of Automotive Driver Assistance System (ADAS) technology provide lucrative opportunities for the global surround view system marke

𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐀𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 (𝐀𝐃𝐀𝐒)

✅Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) are systems that monitor, warn and manage the vehicle when the driver performs partial and complete overtaking. It detects road hazards using vehicle sensors and offers a full picture in addition to warning sounds. In this way, it assists the driver to concentrate on driving when driver is unable to focus and needs assistance to control the vehicle. The growing desires for driving comfort and safety features as well as the demand for luxury cars drive the growth of the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). Furthermore, rising demand for electric vehicles (EV), strict vehicle safety laws and regulations, ongoing sensor technology development, and the necessity to incorporate ADAS into high-end vehicles are some more factors influencing the growth of ADAS during the forecast period. Advancements in the automotive advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) technologies have led to an increase in

✅surround-view systems sales, and it is expected that increased adoption of ADAS technology will provide significant opportunities for the global surround view system market during the forecast period.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐕𝐢𝐞𝐰 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬:

Robert Bosch GmbH,,

Omni Vision Technologies Inc.,,

Texas Instruments,,

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.,,

Renesas Electronics Corp.,,

Valeo SA,

Fujitsu Ltd.,

Gazer Ltd.,,

BorgWarner Inc.,,

NXP Semiconductors.,,

Intel Corp.,,

Continental AG,,

Clarion Co. Ltd.,

𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐕𝐢𝐞𝐰 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

Who are the leading market players active in the surround view system market?

What would be the detailed impact of COVID-19 on the market?

What are the current trends that would influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the surround view system market?

What are the future projections that would help in taking further strategic steps?

