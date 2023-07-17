Like A Needle In A Haystack
Journey to an insoluble mystery alongside a million reasons not toTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Tom Riley founded a people-based space program called "The Big Moon Dig" concerning the needs of the climate crisis. Riley aimed to emphasize that a healthy environment must come first above everything else by utilizing real stories from people who are actively taking action.
The author published "A Climate of Revenge" on August 2, 2022. The book features two artificial bits of intelligence named Sarah and JanetM. The pair is set to take on a private investigation in the near future, but climate change is at its worst-case scenario this time.
Given that these two had exemplary abilities, one former executive whose past image is quite unpleasant ought to hire Sarah to promote his newly built "good guy" image. Sarah apparently declined his offer since she didn't believe he was trustworthy.
The roller coaster ride began when, not 20 minutes after their congregate, former executive Jackson Winestead was found dead. Only then does Venessa, Winestead's wife, offer Sarah a new mission quite different from what she was asked.
Join Sarah and Janet on their journey to an impossible mission as they expose secrets and lies. From a hundred-acre farm, would they be able to find the needle in a haystack?
To find out, get a copy now of Tom Riley’s "A Climate of Revenge," available on Amazon.
