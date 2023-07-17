Mick and Marie Story Pumps Readers the ‘Adrenalin Rush’
“Mick and Marie Story” Takes Readers to Unimaginable Conspiracy Adventure and Wild ThrillsTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- How does the thrill of adventure activities excite you? Stuff like mountain climbing, cliff dancing, hang gliding, boating - these sure give you the adrenalin rush just by the thought of it.
Finally, adventure-lovers! A new novel brings all these together, including murder constituting, save-freedom-of-speech twists that will surely leave you wanting for more.
“The Mick and Marie Story”, written by rising author MG Marzen, is an adventure story novel that brings high levels of thrill and excitement through the amazing life story of Mick and Marie’s struggle, uncovering secrets and conspiracies, and the fight for justice.
Mickey Swift and Marie Sweet, the main characters of the story, partner as photographer and reporter to get a story about a phony animal rescue shelter operating under a government tax exemption grant. Marie got the lead from her spurned Ex-partner and currently the director of the California FBI Office, Paul Du Pree. Paul wanted Marie back, so he made sure Marie gets this story.
The highly-determined Paul wants to control and win Marie back. However, unbeknownst to Mick, he was standing in Paul's way which Paul resented.
The thrill picks up when the animal shelter’s secrets are uncovered. Both discover hidden secrets and conspiracies as they investigate. Both also discover that Cal Con Labs was in itself a clandestine operation. While investigating, they run into some crazed CEOs who have a passion for slaughtering caged wild animals for their own amusement. Dangers multiply swiftly when Marie is caught off guard while snooping around.
How will this story of love, conspiracies, adventures, and animal-saving attempts bring to a close?
Get your copies before it runs out! “Mick and Marie Story” is now available on Amazon and other leading digital platforms worldwide.
Author MG Marzen also authored other books such as “Sweet Hawaii”, “Suicide Strap”, and “Hunted Hunters”, all available on Amazon.
