SysTools Introduce MailXaminer 5.1.0 to Elevate the Experience of Email Forensics

We are thrilled to announce the release of MailXaminer 5.1.0. The Email Forensics Tool comes with a completely new UI and updated features.

NEW DELHI, INDIA, July 19, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- SysTools , a leading provider of IT and Digital Forensics solutions, has announced the release of MailXaminer 5.1.0 with new features and interface. It is a widely used made-in-India Email Forensics Tool.The new updates and features include:1. Brand New User Interface: A well-executed interface is facilitated for effective interaction between the user and application. And, now it supports Client Server architecture as well.2. Effortlessly Create, Edit, and Delete Different Entities: MailXaminer Email Forensics Software now comes with new features where users can create, edit, and delete Cases, Custodians, different Roles with different Privileges, and Devices.3. Supports 25+ Offline Mail File Types: One of the highly preferred features of this tool is that it supports multiple email file formats for email forensics analysis. The list includes Microsoft Outlook, Apple Mail, CommuniGate Mail Server, EML/EMLX, Eudora Database, Exchange Offline Storage, Google Takeout, IncrediMail 2.0, LEF - Processed Emails, Lotus Notes, MBOX, MSG, Microsoft Exchange Server, Microsoft Outlook For Mac, Mozilla Thunderbird, Netscape Mail, OLM Identity (.olk), Opera Mail, Outlook Express, PocoMail, Postbox, Sea Monkey, Spicebird, The BAT! Database, Windows Live Mail, eM Client & hMailServer.4. Cloud Platform Support: MailXaminer also supports multiple cloud platforms such as Gmail, G Suite, Hotmail, IMAP, Live Exchange, Live@EDU, and Office 365 with Teams, Rackspace, Yahoo, Zoho Mail & iCloud.5. Other Supported Data Types: This email forensics tool also permits users to scan different image files like DD, DMG, E01, LEF, Zip, and Skype database file.6. Log Different Actions: The email forensics tool supports logging all the actions performed, unprocessed items, and auto-tags through Image Analysis. Furthermore, it maintains case-wise log files at "Case Location".7. Email Analysis Made Easier: It supports detecting the relationship between multiple users through Emails, Chats, Calls, and SMS connected with each other through Link Analysis.8. Better Visualization: MailXaminer facilitates a dashboard view for Evidence count, Total Size, Tags, Keywords, Read/Unread, Deleted Mails, Timeline, Bookmarked, Privilege Mails, File Types, and Emails with Attachment, Word Cloud, Custodian, and Total Emails. It provides greater visibility for the number of entries in Grid with Grid Count Feature.9. Multiple Scan & Search Options: Additionally, the email forensics tool lets users Search for Image(s) content through OCR (Optical Character Recognition) in Korean, Japanese, Chinese, French, Spanish Language, etc. as well.10. Export Facility: The tool supports to export of all the logged actions into CSV file format, only "Attachments" of selected Mails & Calendars, and selected folders or items into Attachment, CSV, Concordance, EML, HTML, HTML Reporter, MSG, PDF, PST & TIFF format. In addition, it allows users to download different types of reports like Tags, Keywords, Bookmarks, Sender, Recipient, Search results, etc.Additional Features that MailXaminer Offers:● Upload the attachment to the index while scanning the file● Decrypt the encrypted emails using SMIME\OpenPGP● Tag the selected items, create multiple keywords, and Bookmark the items.● MD5, SHA1, SHA256 hash(except for Messenger(SKYPE) entries (Chat\Call\SMS))● Nested "Evidence File(s)" list in Search Filter.MailXaminer is a powerful email forensics tool that helps organizations investigate email-related incidents, such as data breaches, phishing attacks, and malware infections. The tool provides a comprehensive view of email activity, including sender, recipient, subject, date, time, and content. It also includes a variety of features for searching, filtering, and exporting email data.The new updates and features for MailXaminer are available now. For more information, please visit https://www.mailxaminer.com/ About SysToolsSysTools is the industry leader in professional digital forensics and also a Managed Security Service Provider . They are also the first Indian organization to build an in-house email forensics software - MailXaminer. Led by a group of IT and forensic experts who use their expertise, education, and training to safeguard India's digital infrastructure.

