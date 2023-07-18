MINELAB OFFERS CHANCE FOR DETECTORISTS TO COMPETE FOR THE MANTICORE IN FIRST-EVER DETECTING CHAMPIONSHIP
Register for this exceptional detectorist event by Minelab for the chance to become the winning teamNAPERVILLE, IL, US, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Minelab takes the thrill of detecting to the next level with its “Masters of Metal” Metal Detecting Championship. Throughout Summer 2023, detectorists from all over can come together to compete at four regional competitions scheduled around the country for a chance to battle for treasure at the final championship.
At each regional event, 1st and 2nd Place teams will qualify for the Championship. Regional 1st Place teams will receive $2,500 (in total) to help cover travel expenses to the Championship. Regional 2nd Place teams will receive $1,500 (in total) for expenses to the Championship. The final Champions will receive Minelab’s premier metal detector model, the MANTICORE and a trophy claiming their best in detecting victory.
THE COMPETITIVE EVENTS
IDENTIFY the TARGET: One area will be pre-seeded with 20 targets. Each team member will go through the area individually for a predetermined amount of time, identify each target and the type of alloy. When completed, the next team member will enter until the whole team has completed the mission. Time and accuracy of identification will be combined to determine the winning team.
TOKEN HUNT: Tokens will be pre-seeded in a specific area. All teams will detect as many tokens as possible, to be turned into the judges at the end of the 30- to 60-minute period. The winning team will be determined by the highest number of tokens found.
CLAIM JUMPER:
Teams will enter a quest to detect specific targets throughout an area divided into 3 to 4 sections. In order to proceed to the next section, all members must successfully complete the target quest. The winning team will be determined by all 4 members crossing the finish line in the fastest time.
To compete, each team of 4 participants (plus one alternate) must re-register and pay a $100 team fee. A schedule with event time slots will be sent to each competing team once registration is closed. All participants will receive original Minelab swag, however only the winning teams will be compensated with Minelab awards.
The Regional and Championships schedule:
• July 22 - 23, 2023 : Regional Event #1 at Camp Jordan Arena, 323 Camp Jordan Parkway, East Ridge, Tennessee
• August 5, 2023 : Regional Event #2 at 34503 NYS Rte 12E, Cape Vincent NY in Jefferson County, New York
• October 7 - 8, 2023 : Regional Event #3 at Central Florida Silver & Relic Hunt 2023, 465 W. Highbanks Rd, Debary, Florida
• October 13 – 15, 2023 : Regional Event #4 at Treasure Fest 6, Caddo Trading Co, 281 Kadoha Rd, Murfreesboro, Arkansas
• November 11 – 12 : Masters of Metal Championship at Alabama Gold Camp, 1398 Co. Rd 5., Lineville, Alabama
For more information, official rules, and to register for the Masters of Metal Championship please visit: https://www.minelab.com/masters-of-metal
ABOUT MINELAB
With a team of over 60 engineers, Minelab’s hand-held metal detection technology has been hailed as the best in the world and offers a range of products for beginners and experienced detectorists. As the best metal detector available on the market, Minelab is affordable considering its high military-grade quality—after all, you want a metal detector that’s easy-to-use while offering you the best return on your investment: undiscovered treasures!
To learn more Minelab, visit minelab.com and follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
###
EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Minelab and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.
Pamela Wadler
Trent and Company
email us here