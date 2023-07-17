Anti crease Agent Market Insights, Dynamics, Growth and Key Players Analysis 2032

Reports And Data

The expanding textile industry and rising demand for wrinkle-free fabrics are two major drivers of market revenue growth.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The value of the Anti-crease Agent market was USD 394 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 578 billion in 2032, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during the forecast period. Anticrease agents, also known as wrinkle-free agents, are chemical compounds applied to fabrics during the manufacturing process to prevent or reduce creasing and wrinkling. The growth of the textile industry and the increasing demand for wrinkle-free fabrics are driving the revenue growth in this market.

The growing preference for easy-care and practical clothing has led to an increased demand for fabrics that resist wrinkles. Consumers' busy and fast-paced lifestyles have resulted in a shift towards wrinkle-free materials that require less ironing and maintain a neat and professional appearance.

Furthermore, wrinkle-free materials are extensively used in the hospitality sector, including hotels and restaurants, where presentation and appearance play a crucial role in the guest experience. Consequently, the demand for anticrease agents is expanding due to the growing need for wrinkle-resistant materials.

Anti crease Agent Market Segments:

The report covers a wide range of aspects related to the Anti Crease Agent Market. It includes a revenue forecast, company rankings, competitive landscape analysis, growth factors, and emerging trends. The market is analyzed and segmented based on the type outlook, application outlook, and regional outlook.

In terms of type outlook, the market is categorized into silicone-based and non-silicone-based anti crease agents. These agents are widely used in various industries, including textiles, paper manufacturing, and others. The application outlook segment focuses on the different applications of anti crease agents, with textile and paper industries being the primary consumers. Other industries also utilize anti crease agents to enhance their production processes.

The regional scope of the report encompasses North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. These regions represent key markets for anti crease agents, with each having its unique characteristics and growth potential.

Anti crease Agent Market Strategic Developments:

The Anticrease Agent Market players are adopting various strategies to expand their market presence and increase their market share. Some of the recent strategic developments in the Anticrease Agent Market are:

In 2020, Clariant launched a new range of sustainable Anticrease Agent for textiles. The range includes a variety of biodegradable products that are designed to provide a high level of performance while reducing the environmental impact.

In 2021, BASF SE announced that it had developed a new range of Anticrease Agent that uses renewable raw materials. The products are designed to be more environmentally friendly and have a reduced carbon footprint.

In 2021, Evonik Industries AG announced that it had developed a new Anticrease Agent that is specifically designed for the textile industry. The product is highly effective and is expected to help textile manufacturers reduce their production costs.

Anti crease Agent Market Competitive landscape:

The global Anticrease Agent Market report features several prominent companies that play a significant role in the industry. These companies are recognized for their contributions to the market and their influence on its overall dynamics. Some of the major companies included in the report are Clariant, BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Solvay SA, DowDuPont Inc., and Kemira Oyj.

Clariant is a well-established player in the anticrease agent market, known for its innovative solutions and expertise in specialty chemicals. The company offers a diverse range of products and services, catering to various industries globally.

BASF SE is another key player in the market, renowned for its extensive portfolio of high-performance chemicals. With a strong emphasis on sustainability and research and development, BASF SE continues to introduce advanced anticrease agents to meet the evolving needs of different industries.

Evonik Industries AG is a global leader in specialty chemicals, including anticrease agents. The company leverages its technological expertise and collaborations to develop solutions that enhance fabric performance and reduce creasing in textiles.

Solvay SA is recognized for its comprehensive range of chemicals and materials, including anticrease agents. The company focuses on delivering sustainable solutions and has a strong presence in the global market.

DowDuPont Inc., a major player in the chemical industry, offers a wide array of products, including anticrease agents. Known for its research and development capabilities, the company continually innovates to meet the demands of various applications and industries.

Kemira Oyj is a leading provider of chemicals and solutions for the pulp and paper industry, including anticrease agents. The company's products contribute to improved paper quality and performance, reducing creasing and enhancing the overall appearance of paper products.

These companies, along with others mentioned in the global Anticrease Agent Market report, play a crucial role in driving innovation, meeting customer demands, and shaping the competitive landscape of the market. Their contributions and market presence underline the significance of anticrease agents in various industries and highlight the ongoing advancements in the field.

