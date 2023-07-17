Vegetable Protein Market Size and Share Detailed Analysis | 2023-2030

Vegetable Protein Market

The Global "Vegetable Protein Market" research report is a compilation of analysis and data gathered from various sources to assist businesses in understanding the state of the market by type of trends and by competitor Applications.

Vegetable Protein Market report offers comprehensive data about the sector. The report uses a streamlined structure to communicate statistical data. Using qualitative and quantitative techniques, the Vegetable Protein market provides a complete report of the industry's drivers and restraints.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Vegetable Protein Market

Vegetable protein refers to the proteins extracted from plants like soybean, wheat, rice, pea, etc. The protein is an important component of human cells, consisting of monomers called amino acids. Vegetable protein is an alternative to animal protein and it can be absorbed easily. Protein is important to human body. Most people require about 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight, or about 58 grams of protein per day for a 160-pound adult.

The difference between the animal protein and vegetable protein lies in the amino acid content. Animal proteins are called complete proteins because they contain all essential amino acids. Animal protein has the amino acids that the body is unable to synthesize and must be included in the diet to allow for the proper conduct of protein synthesis. Vegetable protein composition does not provide all the amino acids. Unlike animal proteins, vegetable proteins are low in fat and produce nitrogenous waste, which is the waste products of proteins, which should be less harmful to avoid overloading the kidneys.

The global Vegetable Protein market size was valued at USD 14900 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 30940 million by 2029 with a CAGR of 11.0 percentage during review period. The influence of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes.

Global Vegetable Protein key players include Danisco(DuPont), ADM, CHS, Manildra Group, Gushen Biological, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 30 percentage.

China is the largest market, with a share over 35 percentage, followed by North America and Europe, both have a share about 50 percentage.

Market segmentation

Vegetable Protein market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2018-2029, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

The major players covered in the Vegetable Protein market report are:

DuPont

ADM

CHS

Manildra Group

Roquette

Midwest Grain

CropEnergies

Tereos Syral

Showa Sangyo

Fuji Oil

Cargill

Cosucra

Nisshin Oillio

Tate & Lyle

World Food Processing

Topagri

Gushen Biological

Shansong Biological

Tianguan

Yuwang Group

Scents Holdings

Chinalotus

Goldensea Industry

Sinoglory Health Food

Shuangta Food

Harbin Hi-tech Soybean

Fiber Source Biological Engineering

Oriental Protein Tech

Wonderful Industrial Group

Tianjing Plant Albumen

Market segment by Type

Wheat Protein

Soy Protein Concentrate

Soy Protein Isolate

Textured Soy Protein

Pea Protein

Market segment by Application

Feed

Bakery Food Ingredients

Nutrition Health Care Products

Meat Substitutes

Beverage

Others

Market segment by region, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The Primary Objectives in This Report Are:

To determine the size of the total market opportunity of global and key countries

To assess the growth potential for Vegetable Protein

To forecast future growth in each product and end-use market

To assess competitive factors affecting the marketplace

This report profiles key players in the global Vegetable Protein market based on the following parameters - company overview, production, value, price, gross margin, product portfolio, geographical presence, and key developments.

This report also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War Influence.

Key Questions Answered

How big is the global Vegetable Protein market?

What is the demand of the global Vegetable Protein market?

What is the year over year growth of the global Vegetable Protein market?

What is the production and production value of the global Vegetable Protein market?

Who are the key producers in the global Vegetable Protein market?

What are the growth factors driving the market demand?

