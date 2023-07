Vehicle Electrification Market Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2023-2028

Vehicle Electrification Market

30 NORTH GLOUD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Vehicle Electrification Market OutlookAccording to the report by Expert Market Research (EMR), the global vehicle electrification market share is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.10% between 2023 and 2028. Aided by the increasing sales of electric vehicles and growing efforts to reduce the dependence of customers on fossil fuels, the market is expected to grow significantly by 2028.Vehicle electrification entails replacing conventional mechanical components of a vehicle with electric systems. These components, including electric power steering, electric air conditioner compressors, and electric vacuum pumps, play a crucial role in enhancing the performance, fuel efficiency, and emission control of vehicles. Apart from their primary functions, electric components also exhibit superior characteristics such as compactness, quiet operation, and fewer moving parts, rendering them integral to modern automotive design.The growing consumer preference for fuel-efficient and low-emission vehicles is propelling the global vehicle electrification market growth. With increasing awareness of the environmental implications associated with internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, there has been a significant shift towards electric and hybrid vehicles, leading to a rise in demand for electrified components. Additionally, the intensifying regulations on vehicle emissions have further contributed to the popularity of vehicle electrification, as it is a key strategy to comply with stringent emission norms.Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/vehicle-electrification-market/requestsample The expanding application of electric components in different types of vehicles is also contributing to the vehicle electrification market. In the realm of passenger cars, electric systems are used extensively for power steering, start-stop systems, and electric turbochargers. The commercial vehicle sector is increasingly leveraging electrification for improving efficiency and reducing operating costs. Moreover, electric propulsion systems are becoming an essential component in the emerging sector of electric and autonomous vehicles.Furthermore, the growing demand for advanced, high-performance vehicles in the automotive industry has led to an increased focus on vehicle electrification as a viable solution for sustainable transportation. With the rise of autonomous driving technology and the growing popularity of shared mobility services, vehicle electrification has emerged as a critical component in the evolving landscape of mobility, thereby boosting the vehicle electrification market expansion.Read Full Report with Table of Contents@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/vehicle-electrification-market Vehicle Electrification Market SegmentationThe market can be divided based on product type, sales channel, vehicle type, and region.Market Breakup by Product TypeElectric Oil PumpAlternatorElectric Car MotorsElectric Water PumpsElectric Fuel PumpActuatorsElectric Power SteeringElectric Vacuum PumpStart/Stop SystemMarket Breakup by Sales ChannelAftermarketOriginal Equipment Manufacturers (OEM)Market Breakup by Vehicle TypeMicro and Full Hybrid VehicleInternal Combustion Engine VehiclePlug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) and Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)Market Breakup by RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia PacificLatin AmericaMiddle East and AfricaCompetitive LandscapeThe EMR report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and acquisitions and mergers, among other major developments, of the global vehicle electrification companies. 