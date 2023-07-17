ENENI ODUWOLE, QUALIFIED RISK DIRECTOR®, NAMED DCRO INSTITUTE REGIONAL DIRECTOR FOR NIGERIA
Eneni is an energic learner and leader. We are excited to work with her to advance the positive governance of risk-taking across the Nigerian economy”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today that Eneni Oduwole, QRD®, FICRS, FASPN of Lagos, Nigeria, has been named Regional Director for the DCRO Institute in Nigeria.
— David R. Koenig, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute
Eneni holds the Qualified Risk Director® designation from the DCRO Institute and was the first in Nigeria given permission to use this globally recognized credential. She is a member of the Governing Council of the Chartered Risk Management Institute of Nigeria (CRMI) and the Chief Executive Officer of Alter-Ed Limited. Eneni is the former Deputy Group Chief Risk Officer for Dangote Industries Limited and has an extensive career history across financial and non-financial companies. Eneni holds the IBDC.D board director competency designation, is a Chartered Risk Manager (CRM), and is a member of the Institute of Directors Nigeria. Eneni earned her MSc. in Risk Management from the NYU Stern School of Business, an MBA from Lagos Business School, and a BSc in Economics from the University of Calabar. She is currently a doctoral candidate in the global doctorate program of Durham University, UK, and Emylon Business School, France.
"Eneni is an energic learner and leader," said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "We are proud to count her among those holding our top global credentials and are excited to work with her to advance the positive governance of risk-taking across the Nigerian economy," he continued.
In her role as Regional Director, Eneni will lead outreach and engagement with leading board members and executives, companies, exchanges, and regulators in Nigeria. “Challenges make champions, so be intentional about continuous improvement to be equipped to tackle new challenges and existing ones promptly in innovative, efficient, and cost-effective ways, ”. said Ms. Oduwole about her new role.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.℠ Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.
David R. Koenig
The DCRO Institute
+1 612-286-1776
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn