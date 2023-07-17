Welding Robot Market Size and Share Detailed Analysis | 2023-2030

Welding Robot Market

Welding robot is a kind of industrial robot used in welding processes, where two materials are fused together through heating, intermixing, and then cooling the materials to form a strong join. Welding robot is automated and it can help increasing efficiencies & consistencies. Welding robot is widely used in automotive industry, equipment, machinery industry, and ship industry, etc.

The global Welding Robot market size was valued at USD 9147.5 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 19230 million by 2029 with a CAGR of 11.2 percentage during review period. The influence of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes.

Global Welding Robot key players include ABB, FANUC, Yaskawa, KUKA, Kawasaki, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 70 percentage.

Asia is the largest market, with a share over 50 percentage, followed by Europe and America, both have a share about 45 percentage.

In terms of product, Arc Welding Robot is the largest segment, with a share over 55 percentage. And in terms of application, the largest application is Automotive, followed by Equipment and Machinery, Ship, etc

Market segmentation

Welding Robot market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2018-2029, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

Market segment by Type

Spot Welding Robot

Arc Welding Robot

Others

Market segment by Application

Automotive

Equipment and Machinery

Ship

Others

Market segment by region, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The Primary Objectives in This Report Are:

To determine the size of the total market opportunity of global and key countries

To assess the growth potential for Welding Robot

To forecast future growth in each product and end-use market

To assess competitive factors affecting the marketplace

This report profiles key players in the global Welding Robot market based on the following parameters - company overview, production, value, price, gross margin, product portfolio, geographical presence, and key developments.

This report also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War Influence.

Key Questions Answered

How big is the global Welding Robot market?

What is the demand of the global Welding Robot market?

What is the year over year growth of the global Welding Robot market?

What is the production and production value of the global Welding Robot market?

Who are the key producers in the global Welding Robot market?

What are the growth factors driving the market demand?

