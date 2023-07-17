[Latest] Global Hair Braiding Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 625.30 Million By 2032, At 3% CAGR

Custom Market Insights

The Global Hair Braiding Market was estimated at USD 529.3 Million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach around USD 625.30 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of roughly 3% between 2023 and 2032.” — Custom Market Insights