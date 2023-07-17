[Latest] Global Autonomous Shuttles Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 371.65 Mn By 2032, At 5.2% CAGR

Custom Market Insights

Global Autonomous Shuttles Market was at US$ 240.43 Mn in 2022 and is growing to approx US$ 371.65 Mn by 2032, with a CAGR growth of 5.2% between 2023 and 2032.

The Global Autonomous Shuttles Market was estimated at USD 240.43 Million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach around USD 371.65 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of roughly 5.2% between 2023 and 2032” — Custom Market Insights