Wings of Data: Exploring Aviation Analytics for Efficient Flight Operations

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global aviation analytics market was accounted for $2.78 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $8.21 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.72% from 2021 to 2030.

High volume of data generation in the aviation industry and surge in aviation passenger traffic have boosted the growth of the global aviation analytics market. However, dearth of analytically skilled workforce hinders the market growth. On the contrary, technological advancements are expected to open new opportunities for the market players.

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic had a negative effect on the aviation analytics market due to implementation of strict lockdown measures and restrictions of international flights.

The pandemic led to various challenges including grounding of airplanes and low demand for air travel.

The report divides the global aviation analytics market on the basis of component, end user, business function, application, and region.

Based on component, the service segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the market. However, the software segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the airlines segment held the lion’s share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the market. However, the airports segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 12.74% from 2021 to 2030.

The global aviation analytics market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 14.77% during the forecast period.

The global aviation analytics market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Accelya, General Electric Company, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), IGT Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Mu Sigma, OAG Aviation Worldwide Ltd., Oracle, Ramco System, SAP SE, and SAS Institute Inc.

