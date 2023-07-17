Global Veterinary Vaccine Adjuvants Market Garnered Revenue Worth US$ 435.79 Mn in 2022; says Absolute Markets Insights
Global Veterinary Vaccine Adjuvants Market Global Insights, Growth, Size, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast, 2023 – 2031HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The veterinary industry plays a crucial role in safeguarding animal health and preventing the spread of infectious diseases. Vaccination is one of the most effective methods to achieve these goals, and the use of adjuvants has significantly enhanced the efficacy of veterinary vaccines. Veterinary vaccine adjuvants are substances added to vaccines to enhance the immune response, thereby improving the effectiveness and duration of immunity. The veterinary vaccine adjuvants market has witnessed substantial growth in recent years, driven by increasing awareness of animal health, rising pet ownership, and the growing demand for livestock production. The global veterinary vaccine adjuvants market was valued at US$ 435.79 Mn in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.31% over the forecast period (2023 – 2031). The growing emphasis on advanced clinical trials in pharmaceutical industry and the rise in demand for advanced vaccine adjuvants for animals are all contributing to the growth of the global veterinary vaccine adjuvants market. By 2030 the market is expected to be worth US 609.7 Mn.
Global Veterinary Vaccine Adjuvants Market Key Drivers and Market Trends
• Growing Prevalence of Animal Diseases: The veterinary sector is confronted with the challenge of combating a wide range of infectious diseases that affect animals. Diseases such as rabies, parvovirus, distemper, and avian influenza pose a significant threat to animal health and, in some cases, human health as well. Veterinary vaccine adjuvants provide an essential tool to develop effective vaccines against these diseases, driving the market's growth.
• Rising Pet Ownership and Humanization of Pets: The increasing number of pet owners who consider their pets as family members has fuelled the demand for high-quality veterinary care. Pet owners are now more conscious of preventive healthcare measures, including vaccinations. This trend has propelled the demand for vaccines and adjuvants, as they play a crucial role in ensuring the health and well-being of companion animals.
• Advancements in Vaccine Development: The veterinary vaccine industry has witnessed significant advancements in recent years, including the development of novel vaccines and adjuvants. Adjuvants such as oil-based emulsions, liposomes, and nanoparticle-based formulations have shown promising results in improving the immune response. These advancements have contributed to the expansion of the veterinary vaccine adjuvants market.
• Increasing Livestock Production: With the growing global population, there is a rising demand for animal-derived products, including meat, milk, and eggs. To meet this demand, livestock producers are focusing on enhancing animal health and productivity. Vaccination plays a crucial role in preventing diseases in livestock, and the use of adjuvants has become integral to achieving optimal vaccine efficacy. This has led to an increased adoption of veterinary vaccine adjuvants in the livestock sector.
• Government Initiatives and Regulations: Government and regulatory bodies worldwide have recognized the importance of animal health and are taking initiatives to promote vaccination programs. They are also implementing regulations to ensure the safety and efficacy of veterinary vaccines and adjuvants. Such supportive measures have created a favourable environment for the growth of the veterinary vaccine adjuvants market.
Global Veterinary Vaccine Adjuvants Market Competitors Perspective
The veterinary vaccine adjuvants market is highly competitive, with several key players striving to provide innovative solutions to enhance the effectiveness of veterinary vaccines. Competitors are expanding their product portfolios by introducing new adjuvant formulations and combinations. This allows for a wider range of options for veterinarians and animal health professionals to choose from, catering to the specific needs of different animal species and diseases. For instance, Zoetis is a leading global animal health company that offers a wide range of products, including veterinary vaccines and adjuvants. The company has made significant developments in the field of adjuvants, focusing on improving vaccine efficacy and safety. Zoetis has been actively involved in the development of adjuvants based on oil-in-water emulsions and has introduced adjuvant systems such as Ampligen and Emulsigen. These adjuvants have shown promising results in enhancing immune response and improving vaccine performance.
A few of the key players operating across the global veterinary vaccine adjuvants market are listed below:
o Bioveta, a.s.
o Croda International Pl
o Ictyogroup
o InvivoGen
o Merck & Co., Inc.
o OZ Biosciences
o Phibro Animal Health Corporation
o SDA BIO INC
o SEPPIC
o SPI Pharma
o Vertellus
o Zoetis
o Other Market Participants
Global Veterinary Vaccine Adjuvants Market:
By Adjuvant Type
o Aluminum Salts
o Oil Emulsion (Oil in Water, Water in Oil, Etc.)
o Polymer Dispersions
o Saponins
o Others
By Route of Administration
o Oral
o Injectable
o Mucosal
o Others
By Animal Type
o Poultry
o Fishes
o Swine
o Cattle and Small Ruminants
o Pets and Horses
o Others
By End Use
o Commercial Manufacturing
o Research
By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
