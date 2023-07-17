Global Water Desalination Market Growth, Size, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecasts, 2023 – 2031
Global Water Desalination Market to Gain Exponential CAGR of 10.2% During 2023 – 2031; says Absolute Markets InsightsHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Water Desalination Market Introduction
Water desalination is the process of removing salt and other impurities from seawater, brackish water, or other saline water sources to produce freshwater that is suitable for various applications, including drinking, industrial processes, and irrigation. Desalination is a solution to address water scarcity in regions where access to fresh water is limited or inadequate. In terms of revenue, the global water desalination market was worth US$ 15.7 Bn in 2022.
Global Water Desalination Market Growth Drivers
Growing Demand for Clean Water: According to UNICEF, more than two billion people currently have insufficient water supplies, and four billion experience extreme water shortage at least once a year. Likewise, according to the World Wildlife Foundation, two-thirds of humankind may confront water scarcity by 2025. Thus, to overcome these challenges desalination is increasingly considered as a partial solution to water shortages as the world battles to restrict global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius over pre-industrial levels, particularly for the nearly 40% of the world's population who live in coastal towns.
Technological Advancements: Advances in desalination technologies, such as improved membrane materials, energy-efficient processes, and innovative system designs, have made desalination more efficient and cost-effective. These technological advancements have contributed to the growth of the industry and made desalination a more viable option for water supply.
Global Water Desalination Market Key Takeaways
The desalination process typically involves one or more techniques to separate the salt and other dissolved solids from water, such as reverse osmosis (RO), multi-stage flash (MSF) distillation, multi-effect distillation (MED), electrodialysis (ED), or a combination of these methods. Reverse osmosis treatment had the highest share in the global water desalination market in 2022. In reverse osmosis, the most common desalination technique, high-pressure is applied to force saline water through a semipermeable membrane, which selectively allows water molecules to pass while blocking salt and other contaminants. The result is freshwater on one side of the membrane and a concentrated brine solution on the other. Advances in membrane materials and design, coupled with improvements in energy recovery systems, have reduced operational costs, making RO a more economically viable option for large-scale desalination projects. Recently in April 2023, Toray Industries, Inc received a reverse osmosis (RO) membrane order for Hong Kong's Tseung Kwan O Desalination Plant. With a daily freshwater production capacity of 135,000 cubic metres, this will be Hong Kong's first big desalination plant employing RO membrane. It will meet around 5% of Hong Kong's potable water demand. Thus with such initiatives the global water desalination market will experience huge growth across various regions.
Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest growing in the water desalination market during the forecast period. Asia's rapid economic development and industrialization have increased water demand for various sectors, including manufacturing, energy production, and agriculture. Desalination provides a reliable and sustainable source of water to support industrial growth and agricultural activities. Furthermore governments in Asia have recognized the importance of water desalination in ensuring water security and have implemented supportive policies and incentives to promote its growth. For example, countries like China, Singapore, and India have made significant investments in desalination infrastructure. Recently as part of the Indo-Danish Green Strategic Partnership, a variety of technical innovations are being created spanning the energy and water industries. One major breakthrough is a cooperation between Danfoss, based in Denmark, and the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M) to co-develop a wave driven desalination plant. The rise of water desalination in Asia is expected to continue as the demand for freshwater increases and governments prioritize sustainable water management strategies leading to the growth of water desalination market.
Global Water Desalination Market Key Competitors
o Abengoa
o Aquatech International LLC
o B&P Water Technologies s.r.l.
o Biwater Holdings Limited
o Desolenator
o Genesis Water Technologies
o Hitachi, Ltd.
o IDE
o Kurita Europe GmbH
o Metito
o Pentair
o SafBon Water Technology.
o TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.
o Veolia
o Wetico
o Other Market Participants
Global Water Desalination Market
By Source
o Seawater
o Brackish
o Others
By Technology
o Thermal Technology
o Multi-Stage Flash Distillation (MSF)
o Multi-Effect Distillation (MED)
o Vapor Compression Distillation (VCD)
o Solar Desalination
o Membrane Technology
o Electrodialysis (ED)
o Electrodialysis reversal (EDR)
o Reverse Osmosis (RO)
By Scale of Operation
o Large-scale Desalination Plants
o Small-scale/Decentralized Systems
By End Users
o Industrial
o Commercial
o Residential
o Government
By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
