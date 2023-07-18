Submit Release
NC Wallet Browser Extension for Crypto Payments

One week after the release, tens of thousands of users have already been using the NC Wallet crypto wallet for browsers.

HONG KONG, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NC Wallet establishes a new and simple way of making crypto transactions with a browser extension. Now all users of the crypto wallet by Zafiro International can make zero-fee transactions in one click directly from the browser.

The crypto world is evolving at high speed, and NC Wallet adopts all the innovations. The new wallet extension is compatible with all types of Chromium browsers: Google Chrome, CryptoTab, Microsoft Edge, Opera, and others. All popular coins and tokens — including BTC, ETH, MATIC, USDT, USDC, BNB, and BUSD — are available. With the in-built wallet, sending and receiving cryptocurrencies requires minimum effort. Users are free from actions and logins: all transactions are available without leaving the open tab. Just click the payment button, and the extension will do the rest.

The extension provides full access to all of the NC Wallet app's features:
— No-commission transactions
— All major blockchains and coins supported
— Extra security: 2FA, transaction limits, PIN codes.
— Friendly support

The extension is free of charge and ready to install in all Chromium browser marketplaces. Google Chrome users can install it from its web store.

About NC Wallet
NC Wallet, by Zafiro International, holds the keys to the world of cryptocurrency. Wallet users can feel safe and assured while discovering new finance opportunities that crypto brings. A secure and easy-to-use NC Wallet provides transactions without fees for all customers. With the trusted wallet, diving into the universe of transparent, safe, and innovative payments — is easy.

Elena Iachimciuc
Zafiro International
