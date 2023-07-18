Sleep Apnea Devices Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Sleep Apnea Devices Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the sleep apnea devices market. As per TBRC’s sleep apnea devices market forecast, the sleep apnea devices market size is predicted to reach a value of $9.98 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.85% through the forecast period.

The growing prevalence of sleep apnea disorders is expected to propel the sleep apnea devices market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major sleep apnea devices global market leaders include ResMed Inc., Fisher And Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited., Natus Medical Incorporated, Compumedics Limited, Somnomedics GmbH, DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC, Braebon Medical Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., BMC Medical Co Ltd., Lowenstein Medical Technology.

Sleep Apnea Devices Market Segments
1) By Product Type: Airway Clearance System, Adaptive Servo-Ventilation (ASV), Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices, Oral Appliances, Oxygen Devices, Sleep Screening Devices, Actigraphy Systems, Polysomnography (PSG) Device, Respiratory Polygraph
2) By Patient Type: Pediatric, Adult, Geriatric
3) By Disease: Obstructive Sleep Apnea Syndrome, Central Sleep Apnea Syndrome, Complex Sleep Apnea Syndrome
4) By End User: Hospital And Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Care Centers, Specialty Care Center, Home Healthcare

These types of apnea devices refer to continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) equipment that can stop snoring and prevent sleep apnea. In order to keep upper airway passages open and avoid snoring and sleep apnea, a CPAP machine applies exactly the right amount of air pressure to a mask.

The Business Research Company

