Web 3.0 Blockchain Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Web 3.0 Blockchain Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s web 3.0 blockchain market forecast, the web 3.0 blockchain market size is predicted to reach a value of $13.36 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 42.3 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global web 3.0 blockchain industry is due to the rapid adoption of 5G and 6G networks. North America region is expected to hold the largest web 3.0 blockchain market share. Major web 3.0 blockchain market include Web3 Foundation, Helium Systems Inc., Ocean Protocol Foundation Ltd., Kusama Network, Livepeer Inc.

Web 3.0 Blockchain Market Segments

● By Type: Public, Private, Consortium, Hybrid

● By Application: Cryptocurrency, Conversational AI, Data And Transaction Storage, Payments, Smart Contracts, Other Applications

● By End-User: Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Retail And E-commerce, Media And Entertainment, Pharmaceuticals, IT And Telecom, Other End Users

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Web 3.0 blockchain refers to the evolution of the internet towards a decentralized, more secure, and transparent network, facilitated using blockchain technology. Web3 will use artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and the semantic web. The semantic web will help computers understand and analyze data context and ideas.

