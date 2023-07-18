Metal Forging Market Size Expected To Reach $123.11 Billion By 2027
The Business Research Company’s Metal Forging Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Metal Forging Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s metal forging market forecast, the metal forging market size is predicted to reach a value of $123.11 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.7 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the global metal forging industry is due to the rise in the construction industry. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest metal forging market share. Major metal forging companies include Arconic Corporation, Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI), Bharat Forge Ltd., Ellwood Group Inc.
Metal Forging Market Segments
●By Type: Closed-Die Forging, Open-Die Forging, Ring Rolling
●By Raw Material: Carbon Steel, Alloy Steel, Aluminum, Magnesium, Stainless Steel, Titanium, Other Raw Materials
●By End-User: Automotive, Defense And Aerospace, Shipbuilding, Power Industry, Oil And Gas, Other End User
●By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=10298&type=smp
Metal forging refers to the use of compressive forces in the process of shaping and forming metals. Hammering, pushing, or rolling are used to apply the forces to create various metal parts
Read More On The Metal Forging Global Market Report At:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/metal-forging-global-market-report
The Table Of Content For The Metal Forging Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Metal Forging Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Metal Forging Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
