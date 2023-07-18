Metal Forging Market Size Expected To Reach $123.11 Billion By 2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 18, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Metal Forging Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s metal forging market forecast, the metal forging market size is predicted to reach a value of $123.11 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.7 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global metal forging industry is due to the rise in the construction industry. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest metal forging market share. Major metal forging companies include Arconic Corporation, Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI), Bharat Forge Ltd., Ellwood Group Inc.

Metal Forging Market Segments
●By Type: Closed-Die Forging, Open-Die Forging, Ring Rolling
●By Raw Material: Carbon Steel, Alloy Steel, Aluminum, Magnesium, Stainless Steel, Titanium, Other Raw Materials
●By End-User: Automotive, Defense And Aerospace, Shipbuilding, Power Industry, Oil And Gas, Other End User
●By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Metal forging refers to the use of compressive forces in the process of shaping and forming metals. Hammering, pushing, or rolling are used to apply the forces to create various metal parts

