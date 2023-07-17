Industrial Fasteners Market Size is Poised to Reach US$ 123.4 Billion by 2028

Industrial Fasteners Market

Industrial fasteners are essential hardware components designed to securely join or affix multiple objects together. They encompass a variety of devices, including screws, bolts, nuts, washers, rivets, pins, and anchors. These fasteners play a crucial role in creating durable and reliable connections in diverse industrial applications. From machinery and vehicles to building structures and equipment, industrial fasteners provide stability and strength. They are also utilized in electronic devices like computers and mobile phones to secure internal components and ensure proper functioning.

How Big Is the Industrial Fasteners Market?

The global industrial fasteners market size reached US$ 94.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 123.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during 2023-2028.

Global Industry Trends and Drivers:

The industrial fasteners market is experiencing significant growth due to various factors. One of the primary drivers is the surging demand for these fasteners in assembling complex machinery and systems, securing components, and ensuring proper functionality. Additionally, the increasing adoption of smart electronic devices like smartphones, tablets, laptops, and wearables is bolstering market growth. The construction of residential and commercial infrastructures worldwide is also creating a favorable market outlook. Furthermore, there is a rising demand for high-strength industrial fasteners capable of withstanding extreme pressure and temperature conditions. These factors collectively contribute to the growth of the market.

What Is Included In Market Segmentation?

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Raw Materials:

Metal

Plastic

Breakup by Products:

Externally Threaded Fasteners

Internally Threaded Fasteners

Non-Threaded Fasteners

Aerospace Grade Fasteners

Breakup by Type:

Bolts

Nuts

Screws

Washers

Rivets

Others

Breakup by Application:

Automotive

Aerospace

Building and Construction

Industrial Machinery

Home Appliances

Lawns and Gardens

Motors and Pumps

Furniture

Plumbing Products

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry key players listed below:

Acument Global Technologies Inc., ATF Inc., Hilti Corporation, Howmet Aerospace Inc., Kova Fasteners Private Limited, LISI SA, MacLean-Fogg Company, MISUMI Group Inc., MW Industries Inc., Nifco Inc., Precision Castparts Corp., SFS Group AG and Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

