Industrial Fasteners Market Size is Poised to Reach US$ 123.4 Billion by 2028
Industrial Fasteners Market
The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global industrial fasteners market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts.
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Industry Overview of Industrial Fasteners Market
Industrial fasteners are essential hardware components designed to securely join or affix multiple objects together. They encompass a variety of devices, including screws, bolts, nuts, washers, rivets, pins, and anchors. These fasteners play a crucial role in creating durable and reliable connections in diverse industrial applications. From machinery and vehicles to building structures and equipment, industrial fasteners provide stability and strength. They are also utilized in electronic devices like computers and mobile phones to secure internal components and ensure proper functioning.
How Big Is the Industrial Fasteners Market?
The global industrial fasteners market size reached US$ 94.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 123.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during 2023-2028.
Global Industry Trends and Drivers:
The industrial fasteners market is experiencing significant growth due to various factors. One of the primary drivers is the surging demand for these fasteners in assembling complex machinery and systems, securing components, and ensuring proper functionality. Additionally, the increasing adoption of smart electronic devices like smartphones, tablets, laptops, and wearables is bolstering market growth. The construction of residential and commercial infrastructures worldwide is also creating a favorable market outlook. Furthermore, there is a rising demand for high-strength industrial fasteners capable of withstanding extreme pressure and temperature conditions. These factors collectively contribute to the growth of the market.
What Is Included In Market Segmentation?
The report has been segmented the market into following categories:
Breakup by Raw Materials:
Metal
Plastic
Breakup by Products:
Externally Threaded Fasteners
Internally Threaded Fasteners
Non-Threaded Fasteners
Aerospace Grade Fasteners
Breakup by Type:
Bolts
Nuts
Screws
Washers
Rivets
Others
Breakup by Application:
Automotive
Aerospace
Building and Construction
Industrial Machinery
Home Appliances
Lawns and Gardens
Motors and Pumps
Furniture
Plumbing Products
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Others
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Others
Middle East and Africa
The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry key players listed below:
Acument Global Technologies Inc., ATF Inc., Hilti Corporation, Howmet Aerospace Inc., Kova Fasteners Private Limited, LISI SA, MacLean-Fogg Company, MISUMI Group Inc., MW Industries Inc., Nifco Inc., Precision Castparts Corp., SFS Group AG and Stanley Black & Decker Inc.
