Ron Cruse author of Lies, Bribes & Peril thanks LA Festival of Books 2023 attendees and event organizers

Ron Cruse author of Lies, Bribes & Peril thanks LA Festival of Books 2023 attendees and event organizersLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ron Cruse, author of Lies, Bribes & Peril: Lessons for the REAL Challenges of the Global Arena expresses gratitude to the attendees and book enthusiasts of the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books (LATFOB) 2023 who contributed to the success of the two-day event held at the University of Southern California from April 22-23.
The author displayed his 223-page book that talks about his personal account of his experiences and discoveries after years of leading his international businesses in Russia, Egypt, Kenya, Germany, Iraq, Zaire, Hungary, Thailand, India and dozens of other countries.
Cruse is, to this day, still blown away by the reception that his book received from the attendees. Additionally, he expresses his gratitude to the organizers for providing him with the opportunity to promote his book to a diverse and broader audience at the largest book fair in the US.
Lies, Bribes & Peril: Lessons for the REAL Challenges of the Global Arena is still available in Kindle and print versions at Amazon.
Lies, Bribes & Peril: Lessons for the REAL Challenges of the Global Arena is still available in Kindle and print versions at Amazon.
