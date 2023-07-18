Beyond Ride Launches a variety of NEMT services in Spokane
Beyond Ride, a leading provider of non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) services, today announced the expansion of its services to Spokane, Washington. The company's affordable and convenient transportation services are now available to people throughout the Spokane area who need transportation to and from medical appointments, doctor's visits, and other healthcare-related needs.
“We are excited to expand our services to Spokane and help more people in the area access the healthcare they need,” said William Cooper, CEO of Beyond Ride. “Our affordable NEMT services make it possible for people of all income levels to get the transportation they need, without breaking the bank.”
Beyond Ride offers a variety of NEMT services, including wheelchair-accessible transportation, ambulatory transportation, and equipment transportation. The company’s services are available 24/7, and rides can be booked online or by phone.
“We understand that timely transportation is essential for people who need to get to medical appointments,” said William Cooper. “That’s why we offer a variety of convenient booking options and guarantee that all of our rides will arrive on time.”
In addition to its affordable and convenient services, Beyond Ride also offers a number of other benefits, including:
Affordable rates: Beyond Ride’s rates are significantly lower than those of traditional ambulance services. For example, a one-way ride in Spokane costs just $40, while an ambulance ride can cost upwards of $900.
Convenient booking: Beyond Ride’s services can be booked online or by phone. This makes it easy to schedule a ride, even if you’re on the go.
Reliable service: Beyond Ride guarantees that all of its rides will arrive on time. This is important for people who need to get to medical appointments on time.
Wheelchair-accessible vehicles: Beyond Ride offers a variety of wheelchair-accessible vehicles, so people with disabilities can get the transportation they need.
“We are committed to providing our customers with the best possible NEMT experience,” said William Cooper. “That’s why we offer a variety of benefits that make it easy and convenient for people to get the transportation they need.”
To learn more about Beyond Ride’s NEMT services or to book a ride, visit https://beyondride.com/beyond-booking/.
About Beyond Ride:
Beyond Ride is a leading provider of non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) services in Washington State. The company offers a variety of NEMT services, including wheelchair-accessible transportation, ambulatory transportation, and equipment transportation. Beyond Ride’s services are available 24/7, and rides can be booked online or by phone.
