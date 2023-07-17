Creata Chain Network Releases a New Transaction Monitoring Feature

The platform’s KYT v1.0 leverages real-time transaction analytics to derive data-driven insights into a customer’s true business identity.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Creata Chain Network, the advanced open-source blockchain technology community renowned for its scalability, compatibility, and usability, is proud to unveil a new transaction monitoring feature, KYT v1.0. The feature offers users a software solution to monitor cryptocurrency transactions in real-time, and on-chain, to stop illicit flows and contribute to the safe and appropriate participation of mass adoption in the cryptocurrency economy.

“The Creata Chain team is thrilled to offer this tool, which will empower individuals as well as organizations with the analytical tools necessary to detect and uncover suspicious or fraudulent transactions,” said Jeremy Jung, founder and chief operating officer of Creata Chain Network. “It is designed to collect data from a variety of sources, then analyzes the collected data to provide a risk score based on various factors such as transaction characteristics, transaction parties, and transaction location. It’s an easy-to-use tool that will truly make a difference in the industry"

Creata Chain's KYT v1.0 transaction monitoring feature has been released as a Minimum Viable Product and it leverages real-time transaction analytics to derive data-driven insights to uncover a customer's true business activity. It also scrutinizes raw transaction data and correlates it with business characteristics to identify red flags such as location, payment speed, timing, originating bank, etc. to enable comprehensive risk assessment.

Jung added, “We fully expect that KYT will continue to prove itself as a suitable and efficient solution for building infrastructure for the growth of the crypto industry.”

To learn more about Creata Chain Network’s ultimate smart contract platform, visit http://creatachain.com.

Brenda Cho
Creata Chain Network
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Other

You just read:

Creata Chain Network Releases a New Transaction Monitoring Feature

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Brenda Cho
Creata Chain Network
Company/Organization
Spurgeon Consulting

Los Angeles, California, 90012
United States
+17148330822
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Major Gym Brands Partner with Gymscanner.com, Revolutionizing Online Gym Memberships and Gym Tourist Plans
Creata Chain Network Releases a New Transaction Monitoring Feature
Small Provider Outshines Education Giants with Remarkable Success
View All Stories From This Author