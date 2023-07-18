Bo Friends Launches Online Store in the US, Bringing Adorable Lifestyle Brands to American Customers

The company’s mission is to help consumers create happy memories.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Bo Friends , a leading online e-commerce store specializing in cute and stylish character lifestyle products , is excited to announce the launch of their online site in the United States. With a wide range of exclusive brands such as Coca-Cola, Jinro Soju, Peanuts Snoopy, League of Legends, Pinkfong Baby Shark, and Miffy, Bo Friends aims to provide American customers with a delightful shopping experience like no other.“Bo Friends means “Good” (Beau [bo]) + Friends = “Best Friends. At Bo Friends, we express emotions through various categories of products, allowing you to encounter lovely characters in your daily life. Always enjoy sharing memories and meeting good friends who touch your heart.”As part of the launch celebration, Bo Friends is offering two exciting events for their valued customers. During Event #1, customers who create an account and subscribe to the company’s newsletter, will receive a generous 10% off their first order using CODE:FIRST10. This offer allows shoppers to explore Bo Friends' extensive collection of unique and trendy character lifestyle products – all while enjoying a special discount.In addition, during Event #2 between 7.17-8.21, customers will receive a complimentary Jinro Soju Cup with every purchase. The Peanuts Snoopy Happy Camper Melamine Camping Plate is a premium product that perfectly complements the delightful lifestyle offerings available at Bo Friends. This special promotion is available for a limited time only, while supplies last."We are thrilled to bring the adorable and diverse world of Bo Friends to the American market," Kim states. "At Bo Friends, we believe in creating happy memories through our charming character lifestyle products. Our online store offers a carefully curated selection of exclusive items that can't be found elsewhere, ensuring our customers can find unique pieces that truly resonate with their personal style."Bo Friends invites customers to visit their website at www.bofriendsus.com to explore the enchanting range of lifestyle products available.About the CompanyBo Friends is a leading online e-commerce store that specializes in offering cute and stylish character lifestyle products. With an exclusive range of brands including Coca-Cola, Jinro Soju, Peanuts Snoopy, League of Legends, Pinkfong Baby Shark, and Miffy, Bo Friends aims to provide customers with a delightful shopping experience and help them create happy memories.