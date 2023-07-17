Texans Can Choose Their Electricity Provider with Texas Electric Service
Electricity sign-up season is here, and Texans have the power to choose new low rates with Texas Electric Service, a leader in Texas
If you're a homeowner using an average of 2000 kWh per month, saving just 1 cent per kWh can result in significant savings of up to $120 per year on your electricity bill”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNTIED STATES, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Texas electricity sign-up season has begun, and Texans have the Power to Choose their electricity provider. Texas Electric Service, a leading provider of affordable and reliable electricity plans, offers a wide range of plans from different providers, including wind, solar, and prepaid options. With Texas Electric Service, customers can easily find the best plan to meet their needs.
It's worth noting that electricity rates have dropped by as much as 4.08 cents since last year in some markets. Saving just 1 cent per kWh can add up to significant savings of up to $120 per year for a home using an average of 2000 kWh per month.
In deregulated markets in Texas, residents and businesses can choose their electricity provider, and Texas Electric Service is dedicated to helping them save money on their electricity rates. With post-pay and prepaid electricity services, including commercial electricity plans for all deregulated areas in Texas, TexasElectricService.com is the go-to platform for customers who want to take control of their electricity bills.
"Texas Electric Service has been helping Texans save money on their electricity rates for years, and we're committed to continuing that mission," said CEO Jon Langley. "We've seen a decrease of between 3.08 and 4.08 cents per kWh since last year, and we expect further reductions. By examining past bills and identifying high and low usage months, customers can select a plan that suits their usage patterns and helps them save money."
TexasElectricService.com provides real-time management tools and convenient payment options, making it easy for customers to manage their electricity bills. By choosing electricity providers through Texas Electric Service, customers can save up to 30% or more on their electricity bill. The platform is dedicated to helping all Texas residents save on their electricity bills and offers a variety of plans from various providers and real-time management tools, giving customers the best deals and control over their electricity bills.
When shopping for electricity in Texas, customers can trust Texas Electric Service for affordable, reliable, and sustainable electricity plans. Choose TexasElectricService.com for Power to Choose options for Dallas electricity, Houston electricity, and all deregulated cities in Texas.
