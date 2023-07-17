Light Weapons Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Light Weapons Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Light Weapons Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s light weapons market forecast, the light weapons market size is predicted to reach a value of $18.39 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 10.0 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global light weapons industry is due to the increase in instances of terrorist activities and conflicts and the rise in the number of illegal activities. North America region is expected to hold the largest light weapons market share. Major light weapons companies include Lockheed Martin Corporation, Alliant Techsystems Inc., Rheinmetall AG, Raytheon Technologies Corporation.

Light Weapons Market Segments

● By Type: HMG, Light Cannon, MANPAT, Mortar, MANPAD, Grenades, Missiles, Launcher, ATW, Landmine

● By Application: Defense, Homeland Security

● By Technology: Guided, Unguided

● By Materials: Steel, Polymers

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Light weapons refer to weapons designed for use by two or three persons serving as a crew can be carried and used by a single person. These are incendiary devices, crew-served kinetic firearms, or shoot explosive munitions.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Light Weapons Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Light Weapons Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

