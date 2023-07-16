Celebrating Indigenous Culture and Arts at the Church of Scientology Los Angeles

Folkloric dancing on L. Ron Hubbard Way at the Mayan Festival July 9, hosted by the Church or Scientology of Los Angeles Dancers dressed in feathered headdresses celebrate the Mayan culture. Traditional dances feature masks and elaborate costumes. Children select from a host of brightly painted wooden toys and whistles at an artisan booth at the Mayan festival July 9, 2023, on L. Ron Hubbard Way. The festival honors the rich traditions of the Mayan culture.

Bringing the community together for the best in Mayan culture, food and music

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In partnership with the Guatemalan and Hispanic Chambers of Commerce, the Church of Scientology Los Angeles hosted a Mayan fair July 9. The festival celebrated the unique art, culture, and folklore of the Los Angeles Mayan diaspora.

L. Ron Hubbard Way in East Hollywood was filled with the colors, sounds, scents and flavors of Guatemala. There were dancers and musicians, food stalls, and booths featuring art, clothing and fabrics unique to the region.

Leaders of the Hispanic and Guatemalan Chambers of Commerce presented the Church of Scientology with the yellow rose of friendship in recognition of the long and cherished partnership between the Church and Los Angeles Latin American communities.

The Mayan civilization dates to 2000 BCE. A proud people, the Mayans flourished for some 3,500 years in Guatemala and other parts of Central America before the Spanish conquistadors arrived on their shores. Many of these traditions continue to this day in Guatemalan communities at home and abroad.

Los Angeles became a haven for refugees of the Guatemalan Civil War, which began in 1960 and continued for more than 30 years. Thousands came north in hope of a better life and the Guatemalan community in Los Angeles has grown to more than 300,000, with the majority of Mayan descent.

Transition to life in the United States was not easy for many immigrants. Language barriers, discrimination, and lack of resources made it difficult to find work and become integrated into American society. And this was compounded by the difficulty of preserving the culture of home. A priority for community leaders is ensuring children growing up in America do not lose touch with their heritage. The Church of Scientology Los Angeles partners with Latin American cultural initiatives in the belief that the preservation of native cultures is a human right—vital for the health of the individual and the community.

Article 27 of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights holds that everyone has the right to freely participate in the cultural life of the community. It firmly incorporates cultural rights as one to which all are entitled.

Scientologists are deeply committed to celebrating the unique cultures of those who make their homes in the Southland. They are inspired by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, who believed that “human rights must be made a fact, not an idealistic dream.” The Church of Scientology and Scientologists host cultural events from many of the different cultures of the region. And they sponsor United for Human Rights, an international, not-for-profit organization dedicated to implementing the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and making youth-friendly human rights educational materials available free of charge to anyone wishing to educate others on these fundamental rights.

