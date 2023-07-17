Jot Art (JOT) Developer Announces Cancellation of Deal Pursuit with a16z and Sequoia Capital
KaJ Labs announced the cancellation of its plans to pursue a deal with prominent venture capital firms a16z and Sequoia CapitalLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- KaJ Labs, a leading technology innovation company, today announced the cancellation of its plans to pursue a deal with prominent venture capital firms a16z and Sequoia Capital. This decision comes after careful consideration and a thorough evaluation of the company's strategic objectives and growth plans.
The proposed deal with a16z and Sequoia Capital had generated significant excitement and speculation within the tech industry. However, KaJ Labs' management team made the collective decision that the timing and terms of the deal were not aligned with the company's long-term vision and aspirations.
KaJ Labs remains committed to its mission of driving innovation, empowering entrepreneurs, and advancing technological breakthroughs. The company will continue to concentrate on its core areas of expertise, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, and emerging technologies that have the potential to disrupt various industries.
The decision to cancel the pursuit of the deal with a16z and Sequoia Capital is expected to have no immediate impact on KaJ Labs' operations or ongoing projects. The company's commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction remains unchanged.
KaJ Labs will continue to evaluate strategic opportunities, collaborations, and funding options that align with its long-term vision and the evolving needs of its stakeholders. The company remains open to potential partnerships and investments that can accelerate its growth and expand its reach.
About Jot Art
Jot Art (JOT)'s mission is to provide a mixed reality(XR) ecosystem powered by A.I with community and player-owned economies. JOT is a payment & governance token for the Jot Art metaverse.
Dorothy Marley
KaJ Labs
+1 707-622-6168
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
JOT