Berlin Barracks / Aggravated Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A3003985

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Goodwin                         

STATION: Berlin                  

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 07/16/2023 0116 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Flint Road Williamstown, Vermont

VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Bryant Roberts                                           

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, Vermont

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 07/16/2023 Troopers responded to a family fight on Flint Road in Williamstown, Vermont.  An investigation revealed Bryant Roberts physically assaulted a family member.  Roberts was taken into custody and was released on conditions of release to appear in Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 07/17/2023 at 1230 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/17/2023 1230 hours          

COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

