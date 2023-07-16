Berlin Barracks / Aggravated Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A3003985
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Goodwin
STATION: Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 07/16/2023 0116 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Flint Road Williamstown, Vermont
VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Bryant Roberts
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 07/16/2023 Troopers responded to a family fight on Flint Road in Williamstown, Vermont. An investigation revealed Bryant Roberts physically assaulted a family member. Roberts was taken into custody and was released on conditions of release to appear in Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 07/17/2023 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/17/2023 1230 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.