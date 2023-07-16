Berlin Barracks / Aggravated Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 23A3003985

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Goodwin

STATION: Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 07/16/2023 0116 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Flint Road Williamstown, Vermont

VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Bryant Roberts

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07/16/2023 Troopers responded to a family fight on Flint Road in Williamstown, Vermont. An investigation revealed Bryant Roberts physically assaulted a family member. Roberts was taken into custody and was released on conditions of release to appear in Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 07/17/2023 at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/17/2023 1230 hours

COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.