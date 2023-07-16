Automotive Radiator Fan Market to Reach USD 11.7 Billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 5.8% | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

global automotive radiator fan market size was USD 6.9 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 11.7 billion by 2032, and register a revenue CAGR of 5.8%

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global automotive radiator fan market had a valuation of USD 6.9 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 11.7 billion by 2032, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during the forecast period. The growth in market revenue is primarily attributed to the increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles and the rising adoption of electric vehicles. To comply with stringent government regulations aimed at reducing emissions, radiator fans that are environmentally friendly and energy-efficient are being developed.

The automotive industry has witnessed a significant shift towards electric vehicles due to their lower carbon emissions and higher fuel efficiency. Radiator fans play a crucial role in maintaining optimal temperature levels for the batteries and motors of electric vehicles. As the market for electric vehicles expands, there is a growing need for modern radiator fans that operate with minimal power consumption and produce less noise. Additionally, the market revenue growth is expected to be driven by the introduction of intelligent radiator fans capable of adjusting their speed based on the engine's temperature.

The demand for more fuel-efficient cars is also contributing to the market's growth as manufacturers seek sophisticated radiator fans that can enhance overall vehicle efficiency. Automotive producers are increasingly utilizing lightweight materials in the production of radiator fans to reduce the weight of vehicles and improve fuel efficiency. The adoption of innovative materials like Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) and Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) in radiator fan manufacturing is anticipated to drive market revenue.

Furthermore, the development of eco-friendly radiator fans is being propelled by growing concerns about air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions. These fans are designed to consume less energy and produce minimal noise, thereby reducing the carbon footprint of automobiles. The market's revenue growth is expected to be boosted by the introduction of advanced radiator fans compatible with alternative fuels such as compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

Segments Covered in the Report

The automotive radiator fan market can be categorized based on two types: mechanical fans and electric fans. Mechanical fans are traditionally used in automobiles and rely on engine power to operate. On the other hand, electric fans are powered by electricity and offer more control over their speed and functionality. The market encompasses both types of radiator fans to cater to the diverse needs of the automotive industry.

In terms of application, the market serves two primary segments: passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Passenger cars include sedans, hatchbacks, SUVs, and other vehicles designed for personal use. The demand for radiator fans in passenger cars is driven by factors such as fuel efficiency, engine performance, and passenger comfort. Commercial vehicles, including trucks, buses, and vans, have specific requirements for cooling systems due to their heavy-duty operations. Radiator fans play a critical role in maintaining optimal temperature levels in commercial vehicles, ensuring efficient performance and longevity.

Overall, the automotive radiator fan market serves a wide range of vehicle types and applications, providing both mechanical and electric fan options to meet the industry's diverse needs.

Strategic development:

BorgWarner Inc. made an announcement in 2021 regarding its acquisition of AKASOL AG, a renowned manufacturer of high-performance battery systems for commercial vehicles. The acquisition, valued at approximately $1.4 billion, aimed to enhance BorgWarner's product portfolio in the electric vehicle market, expanding their offerings to cater to the growing demand.

Denso Corporation, in 2021, unveiled their latest achievement of developing an integrated inverter within a radiator fan motor. This innovative technology not only reduces energy consumption but also minimizes noise levels. The development of this solution was driven by the automotive market's increasing need for energy-efficient and environmentally friendly products.

In 2020, Mahle GmbH introduced a modular radiator fan system designed to adapt easily to different vehicle models. The primary objective of this system is to enhance the efficiency of radiator fans while reducing noise levels. The development of this technology aims to address the demand for improved performance and reduced noise in various vehicle models.

Valeo S.A., in 2020, launched an electric supercharger system to optimize engine performance and decrease fuel consumption. This advanced technology was developed in response to the growing demand for fuel-efficient and environmentally friendly vehicles, providing a solution that improves engine efficiency and overall vehicle performance.

Competitive Landscape:

BorgWarner Inc.

Denso Corporation

Mahle GmbH

Valeo S.A.

Horton Holding, Inc.

Zhejiang Shuanghuan Automobile Electric Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Modine Manufacturing Company

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

USUI Co., Ltd.

Hayden Automotive

Nidec Corporation

