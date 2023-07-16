Best Selling Author JT Wulf Releases New Book 'A Town Called Thereafter'
Best Selling Author JT Wulf has established himself as a bestselling author with his captivating storytelling and rich characters.
JT Wulf is a best selling author in the suspense / horror genre”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In an exclusive interview, JT Wulf shared some insights into his writing process and hinted at upcoming projects. Wulf says 'A Town Called Thereafter' was just released. While he remained tight-lipped about specific upcoming books , he did mention that he is currently working on a thriller mystery "The Cellar Door." Most of Wulf's individual titles are released on e-book as short stories. "I do this to allow readers the ability to finish an intense story within 1-2 hours," explains Wulf. "Intense horror can wear readers down if the story is too long," says Wulf. Wulf explains that his books are written for both an adult and teen audiences.
More About JT Wulf
JT Wulf is a best selling author in the suspense / horror genre. Prior to his latest book 'A Town Called Thereafter' was 'The Inn' and 'Dead'. his best selling book is “The Transition Hole” based on an original screen play by the same name also written by JT Wulf. All books are published exclusively by True American Publishing. For more information visit:
