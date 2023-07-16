On the condition that they are not affiliated with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 16, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- In a move that could potentially reshape the landscape of the film industry, SAG-AFTRA, the largest actors' union in the United States, will soon be signing "interim agreements" with truly independent producers. This groundbreaking deal will allow many independent producers to continue or start production during the ongoing strike, on the condition that they are not affiliated with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) and agree to be retroactively bound to the contract terms that will eventually be achieved with the AMPTP when the strike is settled.This development comes at a time when private placement investing for films is at an all-time high, with investors flocking to independent producers in search of a larger piece of the pie. DANO Productions , a branch of the renowned DANO Network that specializes in executive producing films, is witnessing a sudden surge of independent film projects and investors eager to invest in them. Even theaters are reaching out to be part of this new wave.Traditionally, the average accredited investor has been locked out from investing directly in publicly traded major studio films. However, the recent shift of power towards independent productions has created lucrative investment opportunities for private investors. This has prompted rising star Independent Executive Producer, Dano Veal, to assemble a team of licensed financial advisors and sales agents who are working tirelessly to package films and secure private placement funding.In this new era of filmmaking, AVOD (Advertising Video on Demand) platforms, particularly those that prioritize transparency, are playing a crucial role in helping films achieve significant returns on investment (ROI). DANO Network, with its truly transparent AVOD platform, has been instrumental in boosting the profitability of independent films. Films featured on this platform have reported ROI figures ranging from 100% to an impressive 200%.Under the standard profit split, independent producers receive 50% of the profits, commonly referred to as the "Back End," while the remaining 50% goes to investors. Producers can choose to distribute their share of the profits to various individuals involved in the project, such as the cast, crew, or vendors, as an incentive to attract them to work on their projects. It is important to note that this distribution does not affect the investor's share, which remains solely with the investors.With the SAG-AFTRA interim agreements set to provide a lifeline for independent producers during the strike, the film industry is undergoing a transformative period. Independent productions are now emerging as highly attractive investment opportunities for private investors, and platforms like DANO Network are facilitating their success. As the strike continues and negotiations between SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP progress, it remains to be seen how this shift in power will shape the future of the film industry.