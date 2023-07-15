Governor Abbott Signs Economic Development Statement Of Intent With French Minister Becht

July 15, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott yesterday signed an economic development Statement of Intent with the French Minister for Foreign Trade, Economic Attractiveness and Foreign Nationals Abroad Olivier Becht while in Paris to promote business investments, job creation, and innovation in both France and Texas. The Governor joined First Lady Cecilia Abbott and Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson for the final stop of the economic development mission to Germany, the United Kingdom, and France.



“Collaborating with our economic partners around the globe will ensure the Texas economy continues to flourish,” said Governor Abbott. “By signing this statement of intent, it will encourage foreign business investment, promote economic development projects, and increase trade opportunities between Texas and France. Forging strong economic bonds with reliable partners is more important now than ever. Texas is proud to have that strong partnership with France. Working together, we will bring more economic development opportunities to Texas from France than ever before.”



The Governor was also joined by the rest of the Texas delegation, including Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism Executive Director Adriana Cruz and Texas Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors Vice Chairman Arun Agarwal.



On Friday, Governor Abbott first attended France’s Bastille Day Military Parade with the First Lady, Consul General of France in Houston Valérie Baraban, and Honorary Consul General of France in Dallas the Honorable Jeanne Phillips. The Governor met with French President Emmanuel Macron during the national celebration and festivities and discussed how Texas’ leading economic might and business-friendly policies have attracted more businesses and people from across the globe.



Following the parade, Governor Abbott met with French Minister Becht, Consul General Valérie Baraban, and Honorary Consul General Jeanne Phillips to sign an economic development Statement of Intent with the Minister. Accompanied by Secretary Nelson, Executive Director Cruz, Vice Chairman Agarwal, and the Texas delegation, the Governor and Minister Becht discussed bolstering the strong economic relationship between Texas and France, including ways to attract more business investments and strengthen economic cooperation in technology, space, and energy. Governor Abbott invited Minister Becht to visit Texas to witness how Texas' economic model of pro-business policies and a reasonable regulatory climate encourages innovation and economic expansion.



In the evening, Governor Abbott and First Lady Abbott attended a state dinner with President Macron and Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi at the Louvre Museum. Hosted by the Indian delegation with about 200 people in attendance, the Governor and First Lady met with business and government leaders from both France and India, including Prime Minister of France Élisabeth Borne, all of whom expressed interest in expanding business relations with Texas.



This last stop in Paris concluded the economic development mission to Germany, the United Kingdom, and France for Texas. The delegation participated in a total of 20 meetings and events during a five day trip in three different countries. The delegation partners included First Lady Abbott, Secretary Nelson, Executive Director Cruz, Vice Chairman Arun Agarwal, Borderplex Alliance CEO Jon Barela, Borderplex Alliance Executive Vice President Marco Delgado, COSTEP CEO Adam Gonzalez, greater:SATX President and CEO Jenna Saucedo-Herrera, and greater:SATX Chief Economic Development Officer Sarah Carabias-Rush.



The trip was sponsored and paid for by the Texas Economic Development Corporation, an independently funded and operated 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization responsible for marketing and promoting Texas as a premier business location. Along with the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism, these two organizations make up the cornerstone of Governor Abbott’s economic development agenda to build the Texas of tomorrow.

