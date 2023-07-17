Careficient Appoints Steve Williams as Chief Technology Officer
Securing the Future with Technology InnovationSTUART, FL, USA, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Careficient Inc., a leading provider of Electronic Medical Record (EMR) solutions, today announced the appointment of Steve Williams as Chief Technology Officer.
"Careficient has experienced tremendous growth over the past three years. The fact that we have maintained strong organic growth, increased our product offerings and successfully executed on a strategic acquisition plan is a testament to the team we have in place. As we look to the future and continue to focus on disrupting our space, it is vastly important we grow our leadership team with top level talent that can help us execute both tactically and strategically. Steve is an excellent addition to the team, his vast experience as a strategic leader inside of SaaS organizations and deep experience integrating acquisitions will be immensely valuable to the organization as we move forward. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome him to the team.” Affirmed Gene Creach, Careficient CEO.
Williams has twenty years of experience in high growth, high volume and high availability systems with extensive experience in mergers and acquisitions. Williams has spent the first fourteen years of his career growing a .NET SaaS platform into the leading SaaS solution in the higher education market. He was a key part in growing a thirteen-person company to more than 150 employees with a client base that expanded to 800 of the nation’s leading educational institutions with more than 100 million alumni. Most recently he managed a retail solution that served 20,000 independent retailers.
“I’m excited to be joining the Careficient team,” Williams stated. Efficiency in our healthcare system is more important than ever especially for care in the home – I look forward to serving customers and helping them provide quality patient care with stable, secure, and industry leading EMR solutions.”
Careficient continues to grow at a rapid pace with no plans to slow down in the foreseeable future. “We believe that adding Steve to the fold will help us meet the demands of our customers, we are elated to have him on board.” added Brad Caldwell, Careficient President.
About Careficient
Careficient is a CHAP & ACHC certified EMR software solution for home health, hospice and home care developed to create agency-wide efficiencies across operations. Careficient helps agencies streamline processes and accelerate growth with compliance-first solutions that seamlessly scale to any size business.
