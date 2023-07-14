Minister of sport offers best wishes to Team PEI

CANADA, July 14 - Today, the Honourable Cory Deagle, Minister of Fisheries, Tourism, Sport and Culture issued the following statement:

“As Team PEI prepares for the 2023 North American Indigenous Games, taking place July 15-23, I want to offer our athletes, coaches, managers and mission staff good luck and best wishes for a safe and successful Games.

While our Island athletes are there to compete and showcase their athletic ability, the Games are also an important opportunity to share in cultural experiences with indigenous nations throughout North America.

It is an honour to represent your culture and our province at the North American Indigenous Games. Your participation is helping provide inspiration to your community and younger athletes and I have no doubt you will be wonderful ambassadors for Prince Edward Island. As you enjoy your experience and reach for your goals, remember that our province is cheering you on.

I encourage all Islanders to follow Team PEI’s progress throughout the games. NAIG 2023 can be streamed for free on any device. ”