Statement by Premier Dennis King on North American Indigenous Games

CANADA, July 14 - Hon. Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island issued the following statement for the North American Indigenous Games:

“Tomorrow will be the start of the 10th North American Indigenous Games (NAIG), which will bring together more than 5,000 athletes, coaches and mission staff from more than 756 Indigenous Nations.

The NAIG will be held across 21 venues in Kjipuktuk (Halifax), Dartmouth and Millbrook First Nation from July 15 to July 23, 2023.

It’s exciting that NAIG provides an important opportunity for Indigenous youth to showcase their skills and hard work.

The provincial government supports the PEI Aboriginal Sport Circle, which is part of the Mi’kmaq Confederacy of PEI, with over $100,000 annually to help ensure Indigenous youth can be involved in sports in their communities.

PEI’s team will consist of 29 athletes, 10 coaches and managers, four mission staff and one cultural performer. The athletes will participate in archery, athletics, badminton, swimming and wrestling.

I wish Team PEI the best of luck in the upcoming North American Indigenous Games.

We are so proud of all of you and everything you have accomplished so far to bring you where you are today.”