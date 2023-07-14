Paving Repair Project Set for July 17 Will Limit Access on Stretch of East Bay Bike Path in Riverside

RHODE ISLAND, July 14 - PROVIDENCE, RI – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is informing users of the East Bay Bike Path that a stretch of the path in Riverside will be closed for about three hours on the morning of Monday, July 17, for a paving repair project weather permitting.

The bike path borders a spur of Bullock Cove, which opens to the Providence River to the south and extends deep into Riverside. The site is on a small bridge a few hundred yards north of Crescent View Avenue. The contractor, Hartford Paving, will install temporary signage indicating the closure at points north and south of the work area. There are two small sinkholes in the pavement that must be cut out. Then the contractor will do subsurface work and repave the area. The crew is expected to start at 7 AM and finish at around 10 AM.

Built in four phases between 1987 and 1992, the East Bay Bike Path connects India Point Park in Providence to Independence Park in Bristol, covering 14.5 miles and passing many state and local parks and recreation areas. It is the state's first bike path and is very popular with recreational users and commuting cyclists alike.

