FEMA / Region 2 Hiring Event

FEMA / Region 2 is hiring temporary positions to support mitigation, recovery, response, grants, and external affairs positions. The duty stations for these positions will be New York or New Jersey, and the pay grades for positions will range from IC- 07 (Starting Salary: $54,576) to IC-13 (Starting Salary: $115,118). Date: 2023-07-25T13:00:002023-07-27T21:00:00July 27, 2023 July 25, 2023 - July 27, 2023 Time: 1:00 pm - 9:00 pm Location: Onsite World Trade Center. Invite Only

Event Details

FEMA / Region 2 is hiring temporary positions to support mitigation, recovery, response, grants, and external affairs positions. The duty stations for these positions will be New York or New Jersey, and the pay grades for positions will range from IC- 07 (Starting Salary: $54,576) to IC-13 (Starting Salary: $115,118).

This event will be by invite only on July 25, 26 and 27, 2023. These positions are being announced under FEMA's Cadre of On-call Response/Recovery Employee (CORE) Program. These are temporary appointments in the Excepted Service, not to exceed 2 years, with the option to extend based on workload and funding availability. Veterans Preference does not apply to the CORE selection process.

Positions Available

Ideal candidates must be able to represent Region 2 with fairness, respect, integrity, and compassion. Every FEMA employee has regular and recurring emergency management responsibilities, though not every position requires routine deployment to disaster sites. All positions are subject to recall around the clock for emergency management operations, which may require irregular work hours, work at locations other than the official duty station, and may include duties other than those specified in the employee's official position description. Travel requirements in support of emergency operations may be extensive in nature (weeks to months), with little advance notice, and may require employees to relocate to emergency sites with physically austere and operationally challenging conditions. The available positions are as follows:

Emergency Management Specialist IC-07/09/11/12/13

General Engineer IC-12

Grants Management Specialist IC-11/12

Historic Preservation Specialist IC-11

Management and Program Analyst IC-11

Program Analyst IC-09

Public Affairs Specialist IC-12

Supervisory Emergency Management Specialist IC-12/13

Supervisory Program Analyst IC-13

Application Process

To be considered submit the following documents:

Current resume College transcripts (if applicable) SF-50 (most recent) - Federal Gov’t employees only (if applicable)

How to be Considered?

Please remove or black-out any PII information as it is not necessary currently.

All applicants must be U.S. citizens, 18 years of age or older, and possess a high school diploma or GED. Individuals will be required to pass a background investigation that includes finger printing and credit check. Employees are also required to participate in mandatory direct deposit/electronic funds transfer for salary payment.

You must send your resume and supporting documents NLT Wednesday July 12th, 2023, to: fema-direct-hire-event@fema.dhs.gov with the Subject Line FEMA / Region 2 Hiring Event. Please let us know which positions you are applying to fill.

Federal Resume Writing Webinar

Need additional assistance with writing your Federal Resume? Click the link below to register for our Zoom Webinar. https://fema.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_uZ0W-LkfQxKrTF-zvMgT-Q