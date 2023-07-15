St. Albans Barracks/ DUI #1 Refusal, Negligent Operation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A2004067
RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Charlotte Hartman
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 07/14/2023 at 1942 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 105 by Choquette Rd, Berkshire VT
VIOLATION: DUI #1 Refusal, Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Aaron Brunton
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 07/14/2023 at approximately 1942 hours, The Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop in the location of Route 105 by Choquette in the town of Berkshire for a vehicle being unable to maintain its lane of travel. The vehicle was in the opposite lane of travel nearly striking two oncoming vehicles. The operator was identified as Aaron Brunton (24) of Richford and displayed multiple indicators of impairment. Brunton was screened and subsequently placed into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the St. Albans State Police Barracks for processing.
Brunton was later released to a sober party and issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on 08/07/23 at 0830 hours for the above offenses.
Pending civil VCVC's will be issued at a later date.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/07/2023 at 0830 hours
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: NO
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: YES
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.