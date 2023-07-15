St. Albans Barracks/ DUI #1 Refusal, Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A2004067

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Charlotte Hartman

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 07/14/2023 at 1942 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 105 by Choquette Rd, Berkshire VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1 Refusal, Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Aaron Brunton

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07/14/2023 at approximately 1942 hours, The Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop in the location of Route 105 by Choquette in the town of Berkshire for a vehicle being unable to maintain its lane of travel. The vehicle was in the opposite lane of travel nearly striking two oncoming vehicles. The operator was identified as Aaron Brunton (24) of Richford and displayed multiple indicators of impairment. Brunton was screened and subsequently placed into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the St. Albans State Police Barracks for processing.

Brunton was later released to a sober party and issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on 08/07/23 at 0830 hours for the above offenses.





Pending civil VCVC's will be issued at a later date.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/07/2023 at 0830 hours

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: NO

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: YES

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.