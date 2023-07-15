Submit Release
Shaftsbury Barracks / Criminal Threatening

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B3003342

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Ben Irwin                         

STATION: Shaftsbury                    

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: July 14, 2023 / 2038 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Cardinal Blvd, Pownal

VIOLATION: Criminal Threatening

 

ACCUSED:  Cory Saddlemire                                             

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal VT

 

VICTIM: Juvenile

AGE: 8

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks took a report of a male threatening people at the Pownal Estates. Through investigation it was found that Cory Saddlemire was threatening people with serious bodily harm. Saddlemire was issued a Criminal Citation for Criminal Threatening to appear at the Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division on August 21, 2023 at 0815 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: August 21, 2023 / 0815 hours        

COURT: Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A 

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not Included

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Shaftsbury Barracks / Criminal Threatening

