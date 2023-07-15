Shaftsbury Barracks / Criminal Threatening
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 23B3003342
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Ben Irwin
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: July 14, 2023 / 2038 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Cardinal Blvd, Pownal
VIOLATION: Criminal Threatening
ACCUSED: Cory Saddlemire
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal VT
VICTIM: Juvenile
AGE: 8
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks took a report of a male threatening people at the Pownal Estates. Through investigation it was found that Cory Saddlemire was threatening people with serious bodily harm. Saddlemire was issued a Criminal Citation for Criminal Threatening to appear at the Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division on August 21, 2023 at 0815 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: August 21, 2023 / 0815 hours
COURT: Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Not Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.