Shaftsbury Barracks / Criminal Threatening

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B3003342

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Ben Irwin

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: July 14, 2023 / 2038 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Cardinal Blvd, Pownal

VIOLATION: Criminal Threatening

ACCUSED: Cory Saddlemire

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal VT

VICTIM: Juvenile

AGE: 8

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks took a report of a male threatening people at the Pownal Estates. Through investigation it was found that Cory Saddlemire was threatening people with serious bodily harm. Saddlemire was issued a Criminal Citation for Criminal Threatening to appear at the Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division on August 21, 2023 at 0815 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: August 21, 2023 / 0815 hours

COURT: Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.