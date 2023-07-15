Violations, corruption cause US$7.52 billion damages in H1: Government Inspectorate

VIETNAM, July 15 - HÀ NỘI — The Government Inspectorate of Việt Nam has intensified inspection work in the first half of this year with 98,000 inspections conducted and economic violations worth nearly VNĐ179 trillion (US$7.52 billion) found.

The number and value increased 20.7 per cent and surged more than six times year on year respectively, the inspectorate announced at a conference held to review the performance of the first six months of this year on Friday.

The amount to recover amounted to VNĐ148 trillion (US$6.2 billion), 13 times last year’s figure.

Localities where several violations in various fields were found included Hà Nội, Hải Phòng, Hưng Yên and Nghệ An.

In the same period, 26,000 public servants and officials have been asked to transfer to other positions to avoid corruption.

A total of 27 individuals holding leadership positions were found to lack responsibility, leading to corruption and 18 of them handled.

In the six-month period, 49 corruption cases with 72 individuals were discovered, surging 63.3 per cent and 80 per cent, respectively, year on year.

About 272,000 individuals declared assets and incomes (a tool to curb corruption among public servants) between January and June. Among them, 4,400 were verified, surging 176 per cent year on year, among which two people have been found to have dishonest declarations.

Besides the achieved results, there are still some shortcomings and limitations in inspection work during the period.

The Government Inspectorate of Việt Nam suggested that the inspection sector needs to continue to reform the leadership, management and operation to create impactful changes and fulfil tasks for 2023.

It highlighted the need to further strengthen post-inspection work, especially in economic, property and land violations.

With regard to anti-corruption work, the agency suggested that once signs of criminal law violation are found, the case must be urgently transferred to the investigation agency without waiting for the inspection conclusions.

It also asked relevant authorities to focus on preventing and strictly handling officials and agencies that cause trouble for people and businesses in the performance of their official duties. — VNS