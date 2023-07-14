PHILIPPINES, July 14 - Press Release

July 14, 2023 Tolentino urges South Cotabateños: Continue weaving your dreams towards progress KORONADAL CITY - Senator Francis 'TOL' N. Tolentino urged the people of South Cotabato to continue to rise above the challenges and let their tapestry of progress and unity inspire others. Tolentino made the remarks during the 57th Founding Anniversary of the province of South Cotabato, alongside the vibrant and colorful 24th T'nalak Festival. Tolentino said the complex weaving traditions of T'boli and Blaan Tribes that are skillfully intertwined individual strands of threads to create a beautiful tapestry reminds us how the people of South Cotabato have woven together progress, development initiatives, and the richness of its culture, thus forming a vibrant fabric that truly represents its identity. "May you continue to weave your dreams, determination, and resilience into the very fabric of the province. As you rise above the challenges, let your tapestry of progress and unity inspire others and serve as a testament to the indomitable spirit of South Cotabateños," said Tolentino in his speech on Friday. "Just as weavers encounter obstacles in their pursuit of perfection, you too have faced your fair share of trials. But like the skilled hands of a master weaver, you have deftly maneuvered through these challenges, finding strength in unity and determination," he added. The Province of South Cotabato prides itself on its distinct weaving traditions, deeply rooted in the rich history and culture of the T'boli and Blaan Tribes. The T'nalak Festival, a weeklong showcasing of the people's "diverse culture and traditions," is widely known as the "authentic ethnic" festivity in the Philippines. The festival's name is "derived from a unique abaca cloth with a geometrical design patterned from the dreams of its weavers, the Tboli women." The senator noted that South Cotabato's achievements and ongoing efforts serve as an inspiration to other provinces, highlighting the importance of sustainable development, cultural preservation, and community empowerment. He also cited the province's contributions that are continuing to shape the country's progress and reinforce the notion that unity, resilience, and a commitment to excellence are essential for a prosperous nation. "South Cotabato, just like the T'nalak and Tabih weaving, is a masterpiece of resilience, creativity, and unity," he added.